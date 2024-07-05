July 4th mass shooting in Philly kills 1, wounds 8, including teens

By Muri Assunção New York Daily News

A mass shooting in Southwest Philadelphia late Thursday night killed one person and wounded eight others, including three minors, authorities said.

The incident unfolded just after 11:30 p.m. near 60th St. and Kingsessing Ave., ABC Philadelphia reported. A video shot by the network shows a heavy police presence in the area, while fireworks can still be seen in the background.

An officer doing a routine round spotted one person lying on the ground and realized that person had been shot. The officer called for backup, Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found several other victims. More people later arrived at area hospitals, officials said.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the gunman fired at the group from the passenger seat of a passing vehicle.

The victims range in age from 14 to 24, authorities said Friday morning.

The person killed was a 19-year-old male who was shot once in the face. He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Six other male victims and one 15-year-old female are recovering in area hospitals with injuries to their legs or shoulders. One 17-year-old male who sustained a graze to his head is also hospitalized, police said. They are all said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, officials said.