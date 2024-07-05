In the courts

Superior courts

Prairie Hills LLC v. Michael W. Rosslow, et al., restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Heather L. Worthington, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Raymond Peterson, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Deb Collins, et al., restitution of premises.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Kathleen F. Jacobson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Gary Plumlee, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Connor Skaggs, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Gabrielle Audrey, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Cameron Bowerman, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Adams, Michale D. and Twinkle A.

Hettinga, Chad S. and Jessica L.

Yamaguchi, Michelle and Derek

Mendez, Gyovanna and Eduardo R.

Kaschkadayev, Nadia and De La Roca, Juan

Trobee, Nancy D. and Norman D.

Galeana, Jaimey and Galeana De Los Santos, Cristobal

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szembelan

Rafael E. Ojeda, 48; $350 restitution, 33 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Tony Hazel

Patrick Bokna, 39; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Tylon L. Frye, 39; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to retail theft with special circumstances.

Travis R. Crane, 31; 55 days in jail with 55 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Ashley G. Giles, 33; 47 days in jail with 47 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Heather M. Reynolds, Spokane; debts of $309,842.

Patrick M. Chagnon, Spokane; debts of $612,027.

Julie M. Strojny, Veradale; debts of $90,710.

Isaiah C. and Maritsa H. Garza, Othello, Wash.; debts of $281,238.

Micah-Ian L. Price and Andrea R. Krise, Spokane Valley; debts of $291,013.

Heather D. Hovland, Pullman; debts of $56,800.

Michael G. McClelland, Athol; debts of $62,833.

Glenn M. and Elizabeth A. Ward, Spokane; debts not listed.

Stephanie L. Farmer, Moses Lake; debts of $84,866.

Dallas M. and Mary E. Lewis, Spokane; debts of $258,559.

Ceaser A. Gonzalez, Moses Lake; debts of $87,941.

Ian J. and Kelly M. Campbell, Moses Lake; debts of $504,278.

Gerald G. Jr. and Gretchen Wood, Northport, Wash.; debts of $15,678.

Lacy Lewis, Spokane; debts of $37,667.