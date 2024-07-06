50 years ago in Expo history: Liberace’s ivories (and diamonds and rubies) dazzled the crowd

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Liberace, “the flamboyant pianist,” played three shows at Expo ’74 and flaunted his usual diamonds and rubies.

“I don’t mind showing you my rings and watch,” he said, as he walked into the audience. “I’m glad you want to see them – because let’s face it – you bought ’em!”

Then he looked at his watch and said, “It’s 12 diamonds to two rubies.”

“Changing his apparel almost as often as he changes his musical selections, Liberace appears in clothing that goes from the heights to the depths,” The Spokesman-Review wrote. “His highly publicized floor-length white mink coat gives way to a series of glittering jewel-adorned outfits, including his ‘hot pants,’ as short as any bathing beauty’s.”

In other Expo news, attendance reached 2 million, two weeks ahead of projections.

From 100 years ago: A wildfire, probably caused by a firecracker, was threatening the town of Hunters, Wash.

“Between 400 and 500 men, summoned from town and all parts of the countryside, are fighting the flames tonight,” The Spokesman-Review reported. “… At 7 o’clock tonight, the flames are within a half mile of the town and the wind at that hour changed its former direction and was blowing directly toward the town.”

Residents had “packed up their possessions” and were “ready to flee as soon as it becomes apparent that the town will be burned.”

