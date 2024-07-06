Report: Former WSU wing Jaylen Wells to make nearly $8M in rookie NBA contract

PULLMAN – Jaylen Wells, the former Washington State wing who went No. 39 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in last week’s NBA draft, is set to make some meaningful money.

Wells agreed Saturday to a four-year, $7.9 million contract with Memphis, according to a report from Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony, making him one of the highest-paid players to be drafted in this year’s second round.

Wells, the fourth former Cougar to be selected in the draft in the past four years, gets the first two years fully guaranteed. That means the Grizzlies aren’t obligated to pay Wells the last two years of the contract if he is waived by a certain date.

Wells, a former Division II star at Sonoma (California) State, averaged 12.6 points on 41% 3-point shooting last season to earn All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors. He is making a little more than those drafted around him. Here is a snapshot of those whose contract numbers have been reported.

• No. 31 pick Jonathan Mogbo, Toronto Raptors: three years, $6.1M

• No. 33 pick Tyler Smith, Milwaukee Bucks: four years, $7.9M

• No. 34 pick Tyler Kolek, New York Knicks: three years, $9.1M

• No. 40 pick Oso Ighodaro, Phoenix Suns: four years, $7.9M

• No. 43 pick Pelle Larsson, Miami Heat: three years, $5.4M

Wells is also earning slightly more than former WSU forward Mo Gueye – who also went No. 39 last year, to the Atlanta Hawks – whose contract includes 4 years for $7.6M.

Wells is joining a Grizzlies team that figures to be in championship contention next season. Memphis had a rash of injuries last year, fell in the standings and found itself in position to draft former Purdue star center Zach Edey with the No. 9 overall pick.