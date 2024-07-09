Is it legal to use your phone at a red light in Washington State? Here’s what the law says

By Rosemary Montalvo</p><p>The News Tribune</p><p>

Distracted driving can be anything from eating while driving to sending a text message.

Washington state is no stranger to distracted drivers.

Between 2020 and 2023, Washington State has seen more than 71,000 crashes caused by distracted drivers, more than 3,370 of which were caused by drivers using their cellphones while driving, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Crash Data Portal.

In 2024 so far, there have been 3,610 crashes caused by distracted drivers, according to the WSDOT. 156 of those crashes were caused by drivers using their cellphones, two of which were fatal and six were suspected of being serious injury crashes.

It is clear that driving while distracted is unsafe, but is using your phone using your cell phone while you’re stopped at a red light safer and is it considered distracted driving?

Here’s what the law in Washington state says about using your cell phone while operating a running vehicle.

Washington law on texting at a red light

Washington’s laws on texting and driving are outlined in Title 46, Chapter 61 of the Revised Codes of Washington. The chapter states that aside from law enforcement officers and first responders reacting to an emergency, no one is allowed to use a mobile device at any time while driving or stopped in traffic unless contacting emergency services for help.

This does not apply to the manufacturer-installed systems in the vehicle, such as global positioning systems and touch-screen radios.

A driver can use a mobile phone or electronic device for texting, calling or navigation only if these three conditions are satisfied:

1. The telephone or device is hands-free, such as mounted on a vehicle’s windshield like a GPS.

2. The driver deactivates or activates a feature or function on their device by voice command or with minimal hand interaction.

3. The device is used by an employee of a commercial motor vehicle driver, such as a semi-trailer, and the device assists with their job.

Does this apply to a driver stopped at a red light?

Even if the car is at a complete standstill at a red light or stop sign, the answer is still yes.

Though the car may not be moving when at a red light or stop sign, the vehicle is still being “operated,” according to the Revised Codes of Washington. Washington code states that a car is defined as not being “operated” only when the car is safely and legally parked and remains stationary.

The law states that a cell phone or electronic device can be used only if not in the driver’s hand while the car is in motion.

Penalties for texting while driving

If you are pulled over for using your cell phone while driving, the Washington State Patrol website states that the following will happen:

• A first time offense will result in a $145 fine

• Each subsequent violation within a five-year period will result in a fine of $243

• Cell phone violations are reported to insurance companies