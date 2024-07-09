The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
75°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:10 a.m.: Minnesota at Chi. White Sox MLB

3:40 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego Root

4:05 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia ESPN

6:40 p.m.: Atlanta at Ariz. OR Toronto at San Fran. MLB

Basketball, NBA Summer League

4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City NBA

4 p.m.: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers ESPN2

6 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Utah ESPN2

7 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Golden State NBA

Soccer, men’s international

Noon: Euros: England vs. Netherlands Fox 28

5 p.m.: Copa America: Uruguay vs. Colombia FS1

Tennis

5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:40 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change