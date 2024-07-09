On the air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Minnesota at Chi. White Sox MLB
3:40 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego Root
4:05 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia ESPN
6:40 p.m.: Atlanta at Ariz. OR Toronto at San Fran. MLB
Basketball, NBA Summer League
4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City NBA
4 p.m.: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers ESPN2
6 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Utah ESPN2
7 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Golden State NBA
Soccer, men’s international
Noon: Euros: England vs. Netherlands Fox 28
5 p.m.: Copa America: Uruguay vs. Colombia FS1
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:40 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change