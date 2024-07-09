Shakira, known for her World Cup soccer anthems, to perform at Copa America final

By Michelle Kaufman, </p><p>Miami Herald</p><p>

MIAMI – Tickets for the Copa America final Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium were already expensive, with the cheapest listed at $1,100 on TicketMaster as of Tuesday morning, and the price was creeping up after confirmation that Colombian Grammy Award-winning artist Shakira will perform at halftime of the soccer game.

Shakira has performed at the Super Bowl and three World Cups, and she will now add Copa America to her list. She will return to the stage with a combination of her well-known anthems and her latest hits.

The 47-year-old singer and songwriter provided the theme songs for the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and Germany in 2006. She sang “Hips Don’t Lie” for the finale of the 2006 World Cup in Berlin. Four years later, her catchy song “Waka Waka [This Time for Africa]” became the anthem of the 2010 World Cup. She also wrote and sang the Brazil 2014 World Cup anthem “La La La.”

Her recent duet with Cardi B, “Punteria,” has been played a lot during Copa America, although it is not an official theme song.

“Shakira is an extraordinary South American star who has dazzled the entire world,” said Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL, the South American soccer federation. “Her songs are sung and danced to in every corner of the planet, turning her art into a global phenomenon that crosses borders and is enjoyed by millions of people. We are sure that her performance at the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024 will enhance the message of healthy passion and unity through sport.”

The tournament final kicks off at 8 p.m. It is unknown yet who will play in the championship match. The four semifinalists are defending World Cup and Copa America champion Argentina (with captain Lionel Messi), traditional power Uruguay, red-hot Colombia on a 27-game unbeaten streak, and Canada, a surprise addition to the Final Four.

Argentina plays Canada on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Colombia plays Uruguay on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Following the success of her new album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” one of the most-streamed albums of the year, Shakira will begin her world tour with 17 concerts across the United States, starting on Nov. 2 in Palm Desert, Calif.

Shakira has sold more than 95 million records worldwide and garnered numerous accolades, including three Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammy Awards, and multiple World Music Awards, American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. She holds the title of the most-viewed female Latin artist and ranks among the top 10 artists of all time on YouTube with more than 27 billion views. Additionally, she is the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time on Spotify.

Her recently released album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” became the most streamed album of 2024 and was certified 7x Platinum within 24 hours.