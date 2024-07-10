Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dustin M. Stuhlmiller and Jennifer M. Profant, both of Post Falls.

Michael P. McConville and Alexandra R. Jones, both of Spokane Valley

Bartow D. Daniel, of Wasilla, Alaska, and Carrole D. Apperson, of Spokane.

Ryan D. Wier and Kaylene N. Kuykendall, both of Spokane.

Dustin A. Dumaw and Isabella N. Jones, both of Elk.

Jacob R. Heskett and Breanna M. Krauss, both of Spokane Valley.

Rodger N. Smith and Rebekah M. Forsman, both of Spokane.

Justin S. Linafelter and Hannah T. Melick, both of Medical Lake.

Nicholas R. English and Cassidy M. Bartley, both of Spokane.

Jeffrie S. Wise and Kathleen M. Armstrong, both of Spokane.

Dominic M. Booker and Sarah K. Manuel, both of Otis Orchards.

Edward R. Fairchild and Carrie L. Raney, both of Spokane.

Dwight R. Maly, of Elk, and Kathryn S. Bertholic, of Chattaroy.

Jonathan J. Hyatt and Ryenn S. Groves, both of Spokane.

Bailey R.L. Daniels and Keelie M. Kilgore, both of Spokane

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Slide Rock LLC v. Ozzie Shirley, restitution of premises.

On Top Realty v. Julie Tibbs, restitution of premises.

Spokane Baptist Association Homes v. Jennifer Cyrus, restitution of premises.

Mylan S. Hubbs v. Kayela S. Nielson, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Reaume, Anna M. and Jeremy U.

Toner, Kyle L. and Sheila B.

Stanley, Ann M. and Joshua J.

Peach, Amanda M. and David C.

Jones, Carrie M. and Antwon D.

Joyner, Alisha R. and Skyler W.

Zender, Marcy and Eric

Curless, Heath D. and Kristie L.

Baysinger, Dennis W. and Leighann C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Adam A. Sidiq, 24; 78 days in jail with 78 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Scott L. Stroud, 44; 105 days in jail with 105 days credit for time served, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Faith E. Jackson, 34; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Glen Briley, 64; $1,036.94 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Christine M. Bennett, 39; $1,045.29 restitution, six days in jail with six days credit for time served, after being found guilty on six counts of second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Tony A. Darling, 36; nine days in jail converted to five days community service, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Everett E. Elam, 36; 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Tryveon R. Lewis, 30; four days in jail, after being found guilty of aiding and abetting a hit-and-run.

Lewis E. Malott, 27; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of second-degree driving with license suspended and operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Michael A. Ontiveros, 42; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to three counts of protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kenneth W. Turley, 61; seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Hasani Vita, 23; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Zachary M. Whitney-Wible, 33; 188 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.