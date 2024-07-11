50 years ago in Expo history: Fare-jumping at the fair? Officials hoped the scofflaws would at least buy a burger inside

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A new problem was plaguing Expo ’74: fence jumpers.

Guards were constantly on the lookout for people climbing the fences to get free admission. But to stop them completely would “require more manpower than it’s worth.”

“Usually, we just eject them from the site,” the Expo security manager said. “Those we miss, we can only hope they will buy a hamburger or something so we get a little back on them.”

Fence cutters were another common problem. A witness reported that a hole had been cut near the Boy Scout encampment, and 15 youngsters crawled into the fairgrounds.

“We’ll have that plugged up again today, but I’m not saying how long it will stay plugged,” the security manager said.

Some of the fence jumpers were putting themselves in considerable danger. Some have climbed over the rails of the Post Street Bridge, where a slip could have dashed them 50 feet onto rocks.

From 100 years ago: A juvenile burglary gang was rounded up by police on Spokane’s North Side.

Five juveniles were arrested. Police recovered about $2,000 in plunder in their homes. They had burglarized several houses and stolen accessories from autos.

The arrests came after police received a tip identifying one of the boys.

“This solves practically every North Side burglary since June 1,” a Spokane police captain said.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1804: Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounds former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton in a duel.