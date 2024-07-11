Horoscopes 7/11

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Moon Alert:Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. EDT today (6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Happy Birthday for Thursday, July 11, 2024: You are charming, easygoing and diplomatic. You also have excellent problem-solving skills. This year you will reap the benefits from your past efforts and work. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos or some kind of recognition. Bravo! You’re in the spotlight. Seize business opportunities.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  This is a marvelous, social day for you. It’s a great time to schmooze with others. Enjoy social outings, sports events and fun activities with kids. Meet friends for coffee, lunch or dinner, or join the gang for happy hour. It’s a marvelous date night! Expect a surprise at work. Tonight: Cooperate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  You are high energy with Mars in your sign, plus you have a busy schedule. Surprise flirtations might catch you off guard today. You also might get an unexpected invitation. Meanwhile, this is the perfect day to entertain at home. You will also enjoy redecorating or discussing real estate plans. Tonight: Get organized.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  Interactions with siblings, relatives and daily contacts will be warm and friendly today. In fact, a romance or flirtation might strike up with someone. Meanwhile, stock the fridge, because something unpredictable could impact home and family today. You might spontaneously entertain at home. Tonight: Play!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  Your daily routine will change today for some reason. Unexpected contacts might surprise you. You might take an unexpected short trip. New faces and new places will be stimulating. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day for financial matters. Circumstances will benefit you. Tonight: Relax.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  Today fair Venus is in your sign dancing with idealistic Neptune, which is the classic formula for love and romance. Enjoy schmoozing with others. New flirtations and relationships will begin for some of you. Meanwhile, bosses, parents and authority figures might surprise you, especially financially speaking. Tonight: Discussions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Today the Moon is in your sign, which heightens your emotions. A surprise flirtation with someone “different” might be titillating. You might meet someone from another culture, or you might suddenly decide to travel. Meanwhile, love affairs are the stuff of movies. (Sigh.) Tonight: Check your belongings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  This is a marvelous day to schmooze and enjoy the company of friends, groups and organizations. People admire you now, which means you will shine in the eyes of others. This is also one of the best date nights of the year! Enjoy good times. Tonight: You win!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  You make a marvelous impression on authority figures today, which includes parents, bosses, VIPs and the police. However, the impression you create is so attractive, some of you will strike up a flirtation with a boss or authority figure. An introduction to someone different might surprise you. Tonight: Quiet times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  You’re the traveler of the zodiac, and today is the perfect day to travel and meet new people from different backgrounds. In fact, you might develop a flirtation with someone from another culture. Travel for pleasure is the perfect choice today. Meanwhile, a parent or boss might surprise you. Tonight: Friendships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  Travel plans might change today. You also might meet someone interesting. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day for financial negotiations, especially discussions about how to share something like an inheritance, because you’ll come out smelling like a rose! (Romance is passionate.) Tonight: You’re admired.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  Enjoy schmoozing with partners and close friends today, as well as members of the general public. A subtle flirtation might make your day. This is the perfect day to socialize with others; however, double-check banking details. A surprise related to taxes, debt or shared property might occur. Tonight: Explore!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  This is a wonderful date day! Make time to socialize. Sports events, entertaining outings, the arts, the hospitality industry, fun activities with kids and hanging out with friends will all be excellent choices for you. Everyone will love your friendly enthusiasm! Tonight: Check your finances.

