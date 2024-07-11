Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Timothy M. Teterud and Lauren M. Waterbury, both of Liberty Lake.

Darin R. Staley and Heather M. Sullivan, both of Spokane.

Michael C. Malysa and Pamela E. Muller, both of Spokane.

Cameron R. Foster and Nerea M. Keesee, both of Spokane.

Trace R. Maguire and Kallie J. Slotvig, both of Colbert.

Thomas J. Bond and Amy M. Drahman, both of Spokane.

Rory M. Cooley and Jessica L. Catucci, both of Spokane.

Mihail Chisov, of Spokane, and Lyubov A. Shiva, of Spokane Valley.

Jose A.A. Bajan and Sulimar J.F. Lopez, both of Spokane Valley.

Konstantine A. Geranios and Andrea L. Turnbough, both of Spokane.

Daniel J. Gadley and Marina E. Heminger, both of Greenacres.

Liam E. Olson and Francesca G. Longo, both of Spokane.

Daren R. Airey, of Mead, and Cailynn M. Harrison, of Colbert.

Daniel A. Bush, of Norwalk, Connecticut, and Melissa R. Seldon, of Spokane.

Joseph L. McEuin and Katrina M. Stolz, both of Spokane.

Daniel P. McGuire and Rebekah A. McGuire, both of Deer Park.

Aeson R. Jordan and Caelynne M. Lowe, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Homefront LLC v. Jenifer Nick, et al., restitution of premises.

Homefront LLC v. Debbie A. Rider, restitution of premises.

Homefront LLC v. Kelly D. Boyer, et al., restitution of premises.

Peter W. Crosen v. Robert H. Walker, et al., seeking quiet title.

William C. McGregor v. Kevin P. Nicholson, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Jamie Matthews, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Tyler Hughes, money claimed owed.

Adrianne Reinbolt v. Kelly Puzio, et al., civil complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Martello, Lara B. and Christopher A.

Brauer, Karen M. and Roger D.

Kuzichev, Rebekka M. and Jonathan M.

Buys, Tiffany and Jonathan H.

Grigsby, Tyler S. and Trujillo, Cassandra R.

Cage, Mary E. and Christopher D.

Wilson, James O. and Garman, Jennifer B.

Riggle, Megan L. and Darren S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean Chuang

Matthew N. Perry, 35; $200 restitution, 70 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Joseph D. Handley, 30; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kaios Atadrik, 19; one day in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Alexander J. Dillan, 27; 50 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Breanna L. Stead, 33; nine months in jail with 149 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Christine D. Flores, 42; $65.80 restitution, 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Cody J. Burris, 30; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, carrying concealed pistol without a permit.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Austin J. Lawley-Hernandez, 28; $598 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Kain A. Monteiro, 22; $730 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, first-degree negligence.