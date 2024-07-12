Mariners closer Andres Munoz named to AL All-Star team as replacement

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

ANAHEIM, Calif. — When asked about pitching in the All-Star Game, Andres Muñoz spoke about it as a dreamy far-off place nowhere close to where he was now — a fantasyland for baseball’s elite — that he hoped to visit one day despite having a season worthy of selection.

But on Friday afternoon, it became a reality for the Mariners closer.

Just before the team headed out on the field for their pregame work, manager Scott Servais held a team meeting to announce that Muñoz had been chosen to as a replacement pitcher for the American League All-Star roster. He will join Logan Gilbert on the trip to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Muñoz had a résumé worthy of an initial selection. In 37 appearances this season, he has racked up 15 saves with six holds and a 1.45 ERA with only six earned runs allowed in 37 1/3 innings pitched. He has struck out 45 batters with just 16 walks. And of those 15 saves, six have been four outs or more, which is the most in MLB. He is one of three AL relievers with 10-plus saves and an ERA under 2.00, joining Emmanuel Clase of the Guardians and Kirby Yates of the Rangers.

With Gilbert starting Sunday’s series finale in Anaheim, he will be ineligible to pitch in Tuesday’s midsummer classic at Globe Life Field. But Muñoz’s selection will allow for the possibility of someone from the Mariners pitching in the game.