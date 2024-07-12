Sizzling Spokane: With no end to heat in sight, could the city break its record for 90-degree days?

As the city’s heatwave persists, Spokane could be on track to break its record for consecutive days in the 90s.

Through Friday, Spokane had a streak of eight days at or above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, Spokane-based NOAA meteorologist Ken Daniel said. This pattern is forecast to continue through next week as well.

Spokane currently holds a record of 15 consecutive days reaching 90 degrees from Aug. 11, 2017, Daniel said. The city’s most recent streak was 14 days in July 2021.

Daniel said a continuation of this scorching heat could be in reach for 15 or more days.

“Breaking the record of consecutive 90 degree days in Spokane is a possibility!” Daniel said in email.

As the heat wave lingers, the City of Spokane is continuing to allow access to cooling resources. Some of these include free splash passes to Spokane’s public pools, splash pads that run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and bus fare exceptions for people traveling to cooling centers.

Cooling centers have been set up in all Spokane public libraries and in the Trent Avenue Resource Center, the city’s largest homeless shelter.

Public libraries will be open during their regular weekday hours; additionally, the Shadle Park library will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and on Sundays, the Indian Trail and Central libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Trent shelter has industrial fans, meals, drinks and snacks. They are accepting donations of water, granola bars and Gatorade.

The City of Spokane also announced it will not shut off access to utilities for lack of payment due to the extreme heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service.