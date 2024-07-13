50 years ago in Expo history: A Philippine beer garden was in the works, adding to the fair’s international flair

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Excellent news arrived, at least for thirsty Expo ’74 fairgoers: a second Expo beer garden was in the works.

This new one would be of “the Philippine variety and somewhat smaller than the big Bavarian beer garden.”

It was sponsored by the Philippine government and would feature Filipino food “in addition to that nation’s widely known San Miguel beer.”

It would be operated by Tony Del Fierro, who operated the existing Philippine restaurant on the fairgrounds.

In other Expo news, 23 fence-jumpers were arrested and charged with vagrancy. Several posted $250 bail, but the rest were in jail.

They were all between the ages of 17 and 23.

From 100 years ago: Spokane’s federal immigration officer said that he planned to hire “30 men to patrol the border in this district” to cut down on illegal crossings from Canada.

“We know aliens are coming in daily,” he said. “They do not have to be smuggled in. The country and the border are so wide open that they can just drive in.”

The new border force would be supplied with seven automobiles, which had been authorized for this district.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1923: The Hollywood Sign is officially dedicated in California. It originally read “Hollywoodland” but the last four letters were dropped after renovation in 1949.

1960: U.S. Democratic convention nominates John F. Kennedy as presidential nominee.