The Dirt: Car wash planned for South Hill

Developers are planning to add another Mister Car Wash in the Spokane area.

An application for construction permits recently was submitted to the city of Spokane to build a canopy for car wash workers.

This submittal accompanies a May application to build much of the infrastructure for the project.

According to city records, the project at 4301 S. Regal St. will include an automated car wash and vacuum stations in addition to other site improvements.

The project is located next to an existing Maverik gas station. The car wash is also about two blocks from where the Shopko building was recently demolished to make way for a new Home Depot location.

The South Hill Mister Car Wash will be the eighth location in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area.

Most recently, the company finished construction on a car wash at 255 E. Hoerner Ave., just east of a Chick-fil-A location, in December of last year, according to city records.

The South Hill property is owned by the estate of the late couple, Harlan and Maxine Douglass.

Monroe Street project

A permit application was submitted by developers to the city of Spokane to allow the renovation of a property on Monroe Street, across from the Central Spokane YMCA.

According to city records, work would include façade improvements and efforts to turn the property into a roughly 15,000-square-foot retail space.

Nick Czapla, chief operating officer for LB Stone Properties Group, said in March that the building, at 1023 N. Monroe St., may be divided to host two tenants.

At the time, he said retailers had not been chosen.

He said earlier this year that the previous owner of the building operated it as an automotive repair shop, which prompted the effort to thoroughly clean and improve the site.

Czapla could not be reached last week, but earlier this year he said developers chose to not market the property until improvements were made.

“We pulled it off the market, because we want to beautify it first. People will look at it and won’t be able to see it as anything better, because its such an ugly building,” he said in March.

At the time, he said developers will begin discussing what type of tenants they will market to when they receive permits.

According to city records, much of the review process is still underway including environmental, sewer, water, fire and transportation reviews.

“The interior will pretty much be built to suit,” he said. “Retail in that area is definitely lacking, and we think it’s a great building with unique features like wood trusses in the interior.”

Though it was early in the permitting process, in March he anticipated renovation work to take around three months.

It is unclear how many tenants will occupy the space.

Plans show two entrances to be installed on the building’s north exterior in case they chose to host two tenants.

The property is zoned for manufacturing use.

A change-of-use application has not been submitted, according to city records.

The plot was purchased by Lawrence B.L.B. Stone Properties in 2022 for $2,425,000, according to county records.

Renovation efforts are estimated to cost about $200,000, according to documents submitted to the city.

On the northern portion of the property is a paved area that will be replaced with a parking lot that will include landscaping islands, lighting and ramps to so the property is in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, plans showed.

The sidewalk on the eastern edge of the property, along Monroe Street, will also be replaced. Tree wells will be added to the sidewalks.

New siding, brick work, and anti-graffiti paint will be implemented on the exterior of the building.

A canopy connected to the western wall of the building will be demolished and replaced with more parking stalls, according to the submitted documents.

Spokane-based LB Stone Contracting is listed on the application as the contractor.

Architectural Ventures, out of Spokane Valley, designed the project.