Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alejandro A. Castro, of Erlangen, Bavaria and Sophia A.N. Joosten, of Spokane.

Nickolaus D. Kwasny, of Spokane Valley and Belen D.R. Boccardo, of Spokane.

Dominick W. Carlascio and Allison B. Jensen, both of Spokane.

Khalid A. Khalid and Farah I.R. Alayouf, both of Spokane Valley.

Kevin A. Brown, of Spokane and Vada N. Fernandez, of Spokane Valley.

Cody T. Houghton and Janie E. McCray, both of Spokane.

George M. Kimone and Krystal M. Moore, both of Mead.

Kamana Tommy and Marlynn Loran, both of Spokane Valley.

David Moua and Leelee Yiaxue, both of Spokane.

Tristan M.M. Wilson and Reann A. Clements, both of Spokane.

Evan W. Sutton and Lisa K. Bjorklund, both of Spokane.

Mark E. Johnson, of Spokane and Michelle L. Russell, of Pinehurst.

Mason W. Hester and Katherine H. Clark, both of Deer Park.

Zachary R. Strauss, of Spokane and Tatyana L. Bernal, of Spokane Valley.

Alexander M. Steele and Nicole K. Larson, both of Spokane.

Daniel J. Simms, of Airway Heights and Linda L. Thompson, of Spokane.

Benjamin A. Hisel, of Greenacres and Mikayla R. Guthrie, of Spokane Valley.

Brian F. Billington, of Spokane and Sarah M. Oss, of Everett.

Elizabeth J. Lewis and Lana E. Bronn, both of Spokane.

Shahin Mortazavi and Homa Shaarbaf, both of Los Angeles, California.

Serhii Mazhan, of Spokane and Maria Shudrak, of Lynnwood.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mackenzie Slye Partnership v. Sarah R. Anderson, et al., restitution of premises.

El Estero LLC v. Laura Kinchler, restitution of premises.

West and Company Realty LLC v. Livea Dennison, restitution of premises.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Pandora Wall, et al., restitution of premises.

Fairchild Community LLC v. Sheila Jenkins, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Michelle Koch Noonan, restitution of premises.

Sharon Yencharis v. Shawn D. Sweeney, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Yalena E. Lopez, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Keisha K. Grainger, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Justin Selvidge, et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Josh Cuellar, restitution of premises.

Sharp Avenue Apartments LLC v. Gemini Stanley, et al., restitution of premises.

Riverside and Browne Investment LLC v. Krissa A. McDermitt, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Jasmine Tisdale, et al., restitution of premises.

M and A Equity Two LLC v. Faith Weisgarber, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Rosebine Bokmej, et al., restitution of premises.

Sally Mayer v. Cindy Zunker, restitution of premises.

Dundee Concrete and Landscaping LLC v. LT Real Estate LLC, complaint for sums owed.

Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. Supreme Remodel and Design LLC, complaint for sums due to a subrogated party.

Kaylee Mills v. Austin Ables, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Jeffery B. Burns, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Davis, Jason L. and Bell, Heather D.

Gosney, Julie M. and Donald M.

Matthews, Kimberly K. and Michael A.

Duperault, Trang Y.T. and Uriah J.

Campbell, Carrie A. and Timothy J.

Lake, CJ K. and Cumor, Christopher L.

Ulrich, Shannon K. and Russell L.

Poland, Sheila and Jeromy J.

Komp, Ann G. and Nathanael J.

Harvey, Janell and Stefen J.

Heidt, Kenneth C. and Cassandra L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Tannen M.O. Bennett, 25; $1,000 restitution, 60 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to drive-by shooting, first-degree rendering criminal assistance, second-degree theft, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree identity theft and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – fentanyl, cocaine or methamphetamine.

Stacy T. Cooper, 26; 68 days in jail with 68 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty on two counts of violation of order.

Amy L. Thomas, 42; seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Kevin C. Hendrix, 49; 29 months in prison with 110 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence and violation of order.

Joshua A. Helliwell, 26; 28 days in jail with 28 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Robert M. Fisher, 28; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault and criminal mischief.

Dennis W. Coffey, 26; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

David A. Bennett, 31, two months in jail with 64 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Justin Dustin, 45; $1,444.05 restitution, 24 months in a parent sentencing alternative, after being found guilty of second-degree retail theft with special circumstances and second-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Michael T. Bajadali, 47; $723.99 restitution, 48 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Victoria N. Collier, 42; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and unlawful production of payment instruments.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Richard P. Reamer, 68; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.