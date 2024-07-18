Local coffee chain Wake Up Call celebrates 20 years of business

The company team at Wake Up Call Coffee pose at their Union District cafe store at 1722 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane. From left are Mike Thomas, Courtney True, owner Christopher Arkoosh, Tom Gresch, Ashley Hopkins, Corinne Sanborn, Addison Nelson and McKenna Arkoosh. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

In a land of coffee shop giants like Starbucks and Dutch Bros, Gonzaga alum and Wake Up Call owner Christopher Arkoosh wanted to wake up the people of Spokane to what a locally run, people-first coffee shop looks like in action.

Now, 20 years later, Wake Up Call Coffee has 29+ locations across Idaho and Washington. What initially began as a joint venture between Arkoosh and his mother-in-law, Christi Walsh, has transformed into a coffee empire with more than 350 total employees.

The red phone booths that adorn the side of many Wake Up Call stands was Walsh’s brainchild. Walsh, who retired in 2022, thought the gigantic phone booths would be an eye-catching way to brand the company in a unique fashion.

But this success, Arkoosh believes, wouldn’t be possible without a staff dedicated to customer service.

“It really takes the whole team,” Arkoosh said. “So we’ve been able to grow at a rate that we haven’t ever had to compromise on quality, nor would we, due to the amount of leadership that’s supporting the team.”

Arkoosh prides his company on being one that values its staff, and the staff says that appreciation is felt.

Ashley Hopkins has worked as a barista for Wake Up Call since November 2021. She had almost seven years of similar experience before being hired. She said the team environment at Wake Up Call is one of a kind.

“Ever since I got here to be a part of this company, it’s just outshined every other place that I worked for,” Hopkins said.

But it’s not only the staff that Arkoosh thanks for the company’s success; he also attributes their 20 years to the loyal customer base.

“We take our customers really seriously and understand that our customers sign our paycheck at the end of the day,” Arkoosh said.

As a thank-you note to their loyal customer base, Wake Up Call launched a week of deals in honor of the 20th anniversary.

“What’s so special about our customers is how loyal they are, so this birthday week is as much theirs as it is ours,” said Wake Up Call’s social media manager and Spokane native, Courtney True. “We’ve gotten so much love on socials with people messaging congratulations and being just as excited as we are.”

Thursday, customers can get a free sticker with a drink purchase. On Friday, they’re launching a buy-one-get-one-free deal for their MadHatter energy drinks. A $500 gift card will also be given out to a random winner on their Instagram page.

The MadHatter is an energy drink made from green coffee and contains no artificial flavors or colors. With a tangy taste, MadHatter has become a beloved addition to Wake Up Call’s menu.

Between 2004 and now, Arkoosh said he and his team have learned a lot about what it takes to run a coffee chain. Working with local bakeries and dairy companies during this time has reinforced Arkoosh’s belief that his community is like his family.

Arkoosh said he hopes Wake Up Call can continue to do what they have been doing for another 20 years – making drinks people love with consistent quality and service.

“We’re a coffee company that loves people,” Arkoosh said.