‘Low Rider,’ ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends’ hit-makers, War, to play Spokane Tribe Casino stage

From staff reports

War’s soulful yet broad sound has produced many all-time classics, and the band will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their best-selling album with an extensive tour that runs through Spokane.

The story of War goes back to Long Beach, California, where a group called Creators was formed in 1962. The group recorded singles for a few years before producer Jerry Goldstein placed the group with Eric Burdon, former lead singer of British rock band, the Animals.

Thus, Eric Burdon and War was born in 1969, and the band released their debut record, “Eric Burdon Declares ‘War,’” in 1970. The record featured the hit “Spill the Wine,” and the group went on to tour extensively. Later that year, after the release of their second album, “The Black-Man’s Burden,” Burdon suffered an asthma attack and collapsed on stage, leading to his departure from the band.

In 1971, they officially became War and recorded a self-titled album that would be the beginning of the band’s rule of the 1970s. They would release multiple albums, seven of which went gold. Their biggest was 1972’s “The World Is A Ghetto,” which went to the top of the Billboard and R&B charts.

During the decade, they released hits like “Low Rider,” “Slippin’ into Darkness,” “Gypsy Man,” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”

Now, War is back on tour in honor and anniversary of “The World Is A Ghetto” being named the highest selling album of 1973. Led by co-founder Lonnie Jordan, War will play the Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino on Friday, July 19. Special guest Milonga will open for the 8 p.m. concert. Tickets are on sale at spokanetribecasino.com.