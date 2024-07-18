Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Todd E. Whipple and Emerald N. Giao Van, both of Spokane Valley.

Jordan T. Rupley and Rosie S. Simikel, both of Spokane.

Loren G. Blakely and Geraldine L. Knott, both of Fairfield.

Connor L. Walker and Audrey L. Wetzel, both of Spokane.

Samuel J. Eschenbacher and Adela V. Prudencio, both of Live Oak, Texas.

Riley S. Stockton and Holly E. Blakley, both of Spokane.

Edgar A. Benavides and Diana Y. Guzman, both of Spokane Valley.

Travis J. Blair and Ziporah N. Eleman, both of Spokane.

Samari T. Williams and Jennifer A. Jordan, both of Spokane.

Samwel O. Nyagaka and Sandra J. Kattam, both of Spokane.

Jaccob X. Wallwork and Stevie S. Jeter, both of Spokane Valley.

Paul M. Johnson and Tawnee B. Neblett, both of Post Falls.

Joshua T. Davis, of Navarre, Florida, and Clara J. Turner, of Spokane.

Ryne D. Shaw, of Spokane, and Joseph D. Miller, of Coeur d’Alene.

Maxwell G. Proietti and Katherine E. Moyer, both of Denver.

Dennis M. Rivers and Penny J. Farm, both of Spokane.

Jay D. Turner and Aimee H. Gillig, both of Cheney.

Andrii Mykhailychenko and Nadezhda E. Yevdash, both of Cheney.

Timothy B. Robert and Genevieve R. Dial, both of Spokane.

Timothy J. Hannon and Amanda M. Smith, both of Spokane.

Russell K. Klise and Ti Koolmees, both of Spokane.

Alberto A. Diaz and Rachel E. McGlothlen, both of Spokane

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Farr Dece III Investments LLC v. Tyler Emerson, et al., restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. John Russell, restitution of premises.

MP Parc Sprague LLC v. Paul Kelly, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Trystan Alexander, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Scott Griffin, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Jessica Wood, restitution of premises.

Sherwin-Williams Company v. Villacon Contracting and Design LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Brandon Wright, et al. v. Robert Rucker Jr., restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co v. Kyle Groby, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Michael S. Sage v. Mark S. Meehl, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Headway Capital LLC v. Wolf Home Operations Inc., et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cusick, Kristen and Michael

Solis, Salvador A. and Townsend, Joel C.

Camacho, Judy A. and Donaldson, Stewart D.A.

Young, Justin M. and Nicodemus, Lyda E.

Fugitt, Jordan D. and Evans, Antonia

Chapman, Brock M. and Nilson, Hanna R.

Jones, Lonnece I.R. and Dearien, Ethan R.J.

Chatburn, John D. and Chatburn, Andrea J.

Jennings, Jay C. and Shannon M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Avonte T. Abram, 27; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Allan E. Navas-Panchame, 38; 24 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after being found guilty of third-degree assault.

Daniel G. Gunstrom, 54; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident – injured person.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Jeremy L. Godwin, 40; 47 days in jail with 47 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Michelle D. Szembelan

James A. Schneider, 51; 31 days in jail with 31 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Matthew J. Maes, 38; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days DOC work crew, after being found guilty of second-degree driving with license suspended and reckless driving.

Rhyan T. McDonnell, 31; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling, pedestrian and vehicular interference, and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Josh F. Polsky, 54; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a known controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Francisco A. Rios, 35; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of malicious mischief.

Jesse J. Santiago, 26; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Breanna L. Stead, 33; 142 days in jail, after being found guilty of public use of a known controlled substance.

Christopher E. Thompson, 22; 36 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and harassment.

Dennis T. Weatherwax, 37; $350 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of physical control.