Lou Dobbs, cable-news pioneer and Trump media booster, dies at 78

By Jeremy Barr,Amy Argetsinger and Adam Bernstein Washington Post

Lou Dobbs, an early hire at CNN whose long run as an award-winning news business anchor was later overshadowed by his emergence as a conservative pundit trafficking in baseless conspiracy theories - and as one of Donald Trump’s informal advisers and most ardent defenders - has died at 78.

Trump announced the death on his Truth Social platform, but no other details were immediately available.

Mr. Dobbs’s broadcast career tracked the history of cable news, from its scrappy start-up days of the early 1980s to the fervent punditry and party alignment of the current era, which he followed to a point of no return. He joined Fox Business in 2010.

Joining a chorus of far-right TV personalities promoting Trump’s baseless claims of 2020 election fraud, he found himself named in some of the multibillion-dollar defamation suits from voting-technology companies - and in early 2021, Fox canceled his show.

Mr. Dobbs worked primarily as a financial journalist for most of his broadcast career before taking a turn into conservative punditry and political analysis. His broad, open face and folksy manner provided a compelling contrast to a message that grew angrier over time - aimed at American companies he blamed for shipping jobs overseas and at policies he blamed for abetting illegal immigration, of which he became a bitingly partisan critic.

“Each night he blusters and gets red in the face, making it clear that he does not attribute the deficiencies he reports to incompetence or corruption,” editor and historian Robert Wilson noted in the American Scholar in 2006, after observing “Lou Dobbs Tonight” during its original long-running incarnation on CNN.

“Every instance is prima facie evidence of treason,” Wilson wrote. “His passion … seems to me unique in public life, both for its sincerity and its single-mindedness.”

But his political leanings put him at odds with CNN’s down-the-middle positioning.

In 1999, Mr. Dobbs balked when CNN cut away from his show to what he considered a staged event - a speech that President Bill Clinton was delivering at the site of the Columbine High School shooting massacre in Littleton, Colo. He insisted his producers switch back to his own studio broadcast until network bosses overruled him.

“CNN President Rick Kaplan wants us to return to Littleton,” he glumly told viewers. He soon left CNN for a two-year stint at a tech-news start-up, Space.com. When that venture struggled to make a profit, he returned to CNN in 2001 - but made little attempt to temper his rhetoric.

Mr. Dobbs increasingly turned his attention to immigration, railing against an “invasion of illegal aliens” - a term widely considered offensive - and often relying on shaky data. He had to retract a false claim that “illegal aliens” made up one-third of the U.S. prison population. He alleged that 7,000 people with leprosy had immigrated to the United States in three years, when it was actually over the course of 30 years.

Maria Hinojosa, one of several Latino journalists at CNN who complained about him to management, told The Washington Post in 2019 that she believed Mr. Dobbs had a toxic effect on the national conversation about immigration.

“He and CNN helped to create the structure, ethos, imagery and tone of where we are now,” she said. “He helped to create the narrative that immigrants are bad, that they are lawbreakers and dangerous.”

Some critics, meanwhile, took aim at a lucrative investment-advice newsletter that Mr. Dobbs began publishing around the same time - noting that he often recommended buying stock in companies that he had also criticized for using overseas workforces.

“You seem to be suggesting that one cannot criticize corporate America without calling for its destruction,” he told Columbia Journalism Review in 2004. “Or because one believes a company to be well-managed that it’s beyond criticism.”

A final straw appeared to come in 2009, when Mr. Dobbs devoted segments of his show to the unfounded claims - advocated by fringe conspiracists and opponents of President Barack Obama and with considerable evidence to the contrary - that Obama, the first Black president of the United States, was born in Kenya, his father’s homeland.

When Mr. Dobbs announced that November he was leaving CNN, the network’s president, Jonathan Klein, said in a statement, “With characteristic forthrightness, Lou has now decided to carry the banner of advocacy journalism elsewhere.”

Still, an audience was forming behind Mr. Dobbs’s conspiracy-tinged brand of conservative-populist rhetoric. Stephen K. Bannon, the future architect of Trump’s 2016 White House run, later said that he initially tried to persuade Mr. Dobbs to run for president in 2012. “He was Trump before Trump,” Bannon told The Post in 2019.

Mr. Dobbs began hosting a daily television show for Fox Business Network in 2011, becoming over time the network’s most-watched personality.

His show crescendoed in relevance during the Trump administration, when the president watched it regularly and took to conferring with Mr. Dobbs on policy ideas.

Trump seemed to heed Mr. Dobbs’s suggestion to oust Kirstjen Nielsen from her role as secretary of homeland security and to declare a national emergency to redirect taxpayer money to build a wall on the border with Mexico. In early 2019, Trump shocked policy veterans by patching Mr. Dobbs in on a phone call during a typically confidential meeting of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Trump said in 2020 that he watched Mr. Dobbs’s Fox show “all the time,” calling it a “very important show” with a “tremendous audience.” In return, Mr. Dobbs routinely promoted aggressively fawning descriptions of Trump.

“He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a remembrance Thursday.

Louis Carl Dobbs was born Sept. 24, 1945, in the Texas Panhandle’s Childress County, where his parents owned a farm-supply and propane-gas businesses. He was a child when they relocated to Rupert, Idaho, where he recalled a hardscrabble upbringing, working on nearby farms to help support his family.

He was senior class president and an academic standout, and one of his teachers encouraged him to apply to Harvard University. Admitted on scholarship, he immersed himself in school life and decided to major in economics after being dazzled by guest speaker Milton Friedman, an apostle of free-market capitalism.

He graduated in 1967 and held short-lived jobs helping the unemployed and later working in a bank. He found neither track satisfying and tried broadcasting on a whim, getting an entry-level position with KBLU in Yuma, Ariz. He loved the excitement of rising early and making the rounds of the police and fire departments in search of that day’s news.

Among other jobs, he later became a reporter and weekend news anchor for KING-TV, in Seattle, before moving to CNN in 1980, just as Ted Turner started the cable network. He was named chief economics correspondent and the anchor of the weeknight show “Moneyline,” which gained attention as one of the few competitors to the Friday-night program “Wall Street Week” on public television.

Throughout the rollicking 1980s, “Moneyline” followed financial news with fervid interest and became one of CNN’s most profitable shows. Mr. Dobbs received a coveted Peabody Award for his coverage of the stock-market crash of October 1987.

His marriage to Kathleen Wheeler, with whom he has two sons, ended in divorce. In 1982, he married Debi Segura, a former CNN sportscaster with whom he had four children. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

Mr. Dobbs saw his journalism reputation crater with his enthusiastic embrace of Trump’s bogus allegations of rigged voting in the 2020 election.

For weeks after most news organizations - including Fox - declared that Joe Biden had won enough electoral votes to take the White House, Mr. Dobbs questioned the results. In one episode, he hosted Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who claimed that the voting-technology company Smartmatic was founded by allies of former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez “in order to fix elections.”

Mr. Dobbs mused that he sensed “the feeling of a coverup in certain places” and thanked Giuliani for being “on the case.”

As threats of litigation loomed, Fox briskly parted ways with Mr. Dobbs in February 2021, offering no explanation for canceling his show. He went in search of smaller platforms, hosting a podcast called “The Great America Show” which this year began airing on FrankSpeech, a digital network founded by MyPillow founder and election-denier Mike Lindell. His last appearance was several weeks ago.

Still, Mr. Dobbs remained shadowed by the court cases that his rhetoric helped inspire.

He was featured prominently in the defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox. Correspondence made public on discovery last year revealed that Fox officials knew Mr. Dobbs and other hosts were promoting falsehoods but were reluctant to enrage Trump’s followers by contradicting them.

That case settled in April 2023 for $787.5 million. Mr. Dobbs, though, was also named as a defendant alongside Fox in a still-ongoing lawsuit from Smartmatic.

Mr. Dobbs appeared to remain unmoved, though, by the preponderance of evidence that Trump’s claims of voting fraud were false. “We still don’t know what happened with the electronic voting companies in that election,” he said in a 2022 deposition by lawyers in the Dominion case.