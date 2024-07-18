Pete Davidson’s reckless driving case dismissed after crashing car into home

By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

NEW YORK — The reckless driving case against comedian Pete Davidson has been dismissed after the former “Saturday Night Live” star completed a pretrial diversion program months ahead of schedule.

A California judge dismissed the single misdemeanor charge on Thursday in light of Davidson completing the court’s requirements — including 50 hours of community service and attending a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact program — roughly six months before the deadline, Rolling Stone reported.

“The terms of diversion have been completed, so there’s successful diversion, so the matter is dismissed,” said Judge Alexander C.D. Giza in his ruling.

The case stemmed from a March 2023 incident in which Davidson was driving at a “high rate of speed” with then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders and crashed his Mercedes-Benz into a home in Beverly Hills.

The “Bupkis” star, 30, caused minor damage to the house, significant damage to his car and ruptured a fire hydrant, but no one was injured in the crash.

Authorities later determined drugs and alcohol were not factors in the accident.

The owner of the home Davidson hit expressed no intention to sue the actor, who reportedly reached a deal with prosecutors.

The court originally ruled that Davidson could complete his community service with the New York City Fire Department, where his late father, a Brooklyn Heights firefighter, served and died during the 9/11 attacks, but it’s unclear if that is in fact how he fulfilled the requirements.