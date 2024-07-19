Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Isaac T. Dunmore and Kathryn R. Lawrence, both of Spokane.

Steven J. Hopkins and Julia K. Opp, both of Gregory, South Dakota.

Avery T. Haughton, of Coeur d’Alene, and Moriah L. Eggers, of Spokane Valley.

Trey A.M. Skjelstad and Alyssa R. Franklin, both of Deer Park.

Coltin A. Tanner and Josey B. Kinder, both of Spokane.

Nicholas R. Young and Abigail K. Allen, both of Mead.

Hiroson Ex and Wilma Ijo, both of Spokane.

Patrick M. Percival and Jordan R. Bustamante, both of Newman Lake.

Paul J. Reyna and Tiara M. Cox, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cogo Realty LLC v. Guadalupe Cloud, restitution of premises.

Davies Claim Solutions LLC v. Kenneth Schooler, money claimed owed.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Raymond Kegley, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Xochitl Rodriquez Valenzuela, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Honore Butler, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Jessica Winters, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Christopher Hayes, restitution of premises.

Jessica Allen v. Kody Schmautz, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Janice Dixon v. Melcher Construction LLC, complaint for damages and other relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Shakespeare, Tiffany M. and Jeremiah J.

Clancy, Kathleen K. and Colbert, Marcus A.

Horobiowski, Alexander P. and Lindsey M.

Martinez De La Cerda, Yunuen D. and Cisneros, Ricardo

Keaton, Paul E. and Heutmaker, Shannon L.

Pennington, Jodi C. and John P.

Johnson, Kismith M. and Nobles, Howard C.

O’Neil, Briana M. and David S.

Stephens, Angela M. and Louis J.

Rose, Kyla and Elizabeth H.

Orton, Corey J. and Cassandra D.

Tadlock, Anna O. and William M.

Drake, Jamie M. and Matt

Anders, Diana R. and Lance V.

Kelly, Gregory T. and Grandinetti, Kimberly A.

Fisher, Nicole A. and Gary M.

Fitzgerald, Patrick and Rachel

O’Donnell, Melody and Gary L. Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Isidro Henandez, 38; 35 days in jail with 35 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Ashley Fischer, 33; 12 months and a day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Brian S. Smith, 41; 131 months to life in a special sex offender sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree rape of a child.

Cristobal M. Valencia, 40; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Judge Breean Beggs

Jeremiah Lard, 19; 40 days in jail with 40 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Beti Mewa, 18; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Cameron K. Worley, Spokane; debts of $90,772.

Joshua J. and Denise M. Wolf, Clayton, Wash.; debts of $107,373.

Laurianne K. Jamme, Spokane; debts of $71,744.

Darby M. Santos, Spokane; debts of $123,652.

Roger L. Prickett, Moses Lake; debts of $12,988.

Titus C. and Nicole M. Lucas, Spokane; debts of $449,974.

Fermin Martinez-Salas and Suzana Martinez, Wapato, Wash.; debts of $183,776.

Brandon S. and Danielle R. Riedlinger, Spokane; debts of $25,948.

Leonard J. and Karen L. Peterson, Spokane; debts of $173,980.

Maria T. Billbe, Moses Lake; debts of $47,355.

Carrie A. Pierce, Moses Lake; debts of $104,160.

Tammy S. Lien, Chewelah, Wash.; debts of $23,528.

Parker J. Davis, Liberty Lake; debts of $55,244.

Nicholas J. and Victoria R. Utecht, Spokane Valley; debts of $282,499.

Daniel W. Ammerman, Spokane; debts of $66,045.

Evelin P. Sedano, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $23,472.

David A. Salzman and Vonda K. Salzman, Spokane Valley; debts of $216,178.

Kristopher Day, Spokane; debts of $29,472.

Wage-earner petitions

Brandon M. Campbell Perez, Spokane; debts of $433,149.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nicholas S. Helberg, 32; 84 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Dillon C. Tollefson, 28; $960 fine, 43 days in jail with 43 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jeffery R. Smith

Warren S. Daniels, 42; 45 days in jail with 45 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, 10 hours community service, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Praise Henry, 22; 60 days in jail with 60 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Angela M. Holman, 39; 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Duane J. Howard, 52; 75 days in jail with 75 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, protection order violation.

Deshone M. Porter, 30; 39 days in jail with 39 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.

Melinda C. Poss, 54; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, third-degree theft.