Dear Annie: Feeling excluded by co-workers

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: As a millennial, I struggled a lot with unemployment. In fact, sometimes it seemed like my college degree kept me from even the most basic job opportunities. So, I was really happy when someone gave me a chance.

Data entry was not my dream job, but it’s easy enough and it pays the bills. I work in a large, open office space, meaning that it’s a large room with desks adjacent to each other. My company is made up of eight women, and at first it seemed like a polite place. We all greeted each other as we came in every morning and said goodbye in the evening. Since last week, everyone has been ignoring my greetings and goodbyes.

At first, I thought it was because we were busy. However, I realized this is only toward me. While everyone is excessively kind to one another, when I say “Thank you,” no one responds and nobody says thanks to me either.

At this point, I don’t know if it’s just me being sensitive and taking tally of people’s responses. I am shy and quiet, but at least I always respond when addressed. Is it the culture that has changed? I’m afraid that at another job, the situation will be the same or worse.

I have brought this up with management, but the manager is buddies with the other ladies, so she always goes to question if I have proof of them being rude. Should I stay and ignore the situation? Or should I move on? Thanks in advance for your advice. – Awkward in the Office

Dear Awkward: Ordinarily, I would say it’s worth following up with HR, but if the office politics are such that this woman will take sides with others over you, it might be a moot point. We spend so much of our time at work, and if you feel uncomfortable and like you’re walking on eggshells when you’re there, it might be time to look into other opportunities.

You should also look at how you greet your co-workers. One of my favorite expressions is, “One smile will get you two.”

