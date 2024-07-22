Spokane County nationally recognized for its Teen Text Line: ‘You’ll get the help you need if it’s within our ability’

Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions into their homes, experts warned that the mental health of young people was already fragile. Once the lockdown hit, it only got worse

“We just saw increased stress, anxiety, fear both in response to the global pandemic, but also uncertainty and loss of support,” said Spokane County Director of Community Services Justin Johnson. “Kids felt trapped, and they didn’t have other mechanisms to be able to express themselves or engage or have support externally.”

Johnson and his team set out to change that.

Earlier this year, the Spokane County Community Services Department was announced as a 2024 National Association of Counties Achievement Award winner for their support line that gives teenagers and young adults in Spokane a free and confidential service for those experiencing mental health or substance use issues.

NACo is an organization that aims to strengthen counties throughout America, ensuring that public services are advocating for its citizens through county policies and practices.

“I’m so glad that the county got recognized for the work we’re doing,” said Johnson. “I don’t think the public truly understands how committed the county is to ensuring that all youth in Spokane County and their six-county region have access to behavioral health services.”

This includes Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Spokane counties.

Teen Text is a certified peer-led support line that provides a range of help for people who have also experienced mental health and substance abuse issues. Peers have been in the same situation and are trained extensively on topics such as crisis awareness and trauma sensitivity to ensure youth who use the line are comforted and cared for.

A survey for high school students released by the Center for Disease Control in 2022 reported that mental health among youth was already getting worse before the pandemic. Being in quarantine worsened it further, with 37% of high school students reporting poor mental health in a 2022 study and 44% feeling sad or hopeless constantly.

Before Teen Text, there was only a state and nationwide support line, but Johnson wanted it “specific to our region” where people could “respond to a local peer or have (a) health provider who understood the challenges to our frontier rural communities.”

“At that time, I was thinking ‘What can we do to get access for any youth regardless of insurance coverage and doesn’t require them to step foot inside of a hospital or into an outpatient clinic?’” Johnson said.

The line debuted in 2022 and has been successful so far in supporting Spokane’s youth. According to Johnson, the line helps 20 youth per month, on an average basis.

“If we can reach one youth, that’s success, because it means one youth that could have been prevented from having more acuity.” he said.

Johnson plans to expand its outreach and engagement focusing on schools in the six-county region, helping the voices of young people be heard.

“One thing that Spokane kind of truly prides itself on is youth,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of things going on in our region, but you’ll get the help that you need if it’s within our ability.”

To access the support line, call or text (844) 814-8336.