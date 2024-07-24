Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zebulun A. Klement and Karli J. Stotz Kuntz, both of Spokane.

Levi M. Berklund and Abigail T. Mischke, both of Spokane.

Travis E. Timm and Justine T. Yarington, both of Spokane.

Matthew D. Rockstrom and Jennifer A. Doran, both of San Diego.

Weston S. Fiala and Aunja M. Staymates, both of Spokane.

Benjamin B. Mack and Angela R. Beckley, both of Ellensburg.

Dawson M. Pate and Ava E. Herb, both of Spokane.

David W. Clark and Clara Curtis, both of Mead.

Chad T. King and Emily H.B. Seaman, both of Spokane.

Benjamin J. Ahmann and Shaylee L. Felker, both of Spokane.

Owen M. McLaughlin, of Spokane, and Marina D. Ziegler, of Post Falls.

Myles G. Finlay and Emily S. Schneider, both of Spokane.

Brian M. Coerver and Shawna M. Fraser, both of Spokane.

Kyle J. Feckner and Summerlyn R. Travis, both of Spokane.

Andrew D. Smith, of Spokane Valley, and Cierra N. Ervin, of Spokane.

Sean P. Padon and Molly A. Moloney, both of Chicago.

Jesse J. Taylor, of Fairchild AFB, and Skye A. Beckham, of Waxahachie, Texas.

Michael C. Whiting and Carolyn A. Hyatt, both of Grapeland, Texas.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

West and Company Realty LLC v. Deana Mattas, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Taysha Rupert, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Kodie Mathison, restitution of premises.

JP Spokane IV LLC v. Leanna Donovan, restitution of premises.

Fairchild Community LLC v. Kenneth Kiss, et al., restitution of premises.

Inland Empire Residential Resources v. Brandy L. Morris, restitution of premises.

Dung X. Ngo, et al. v. Stephanie Ruffin, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Stolcis, Rachelle L. and Travis J.

Rinard, Jennifer D. and Marc G.

Anderson, Amy and Brian

Tash, Trudy J. and Adam D.

Thielen, Kayla A. and Eli F.S.

Stair, Pimonpat K. and James T.

McBride, Jamie and Edward

Halliday, Miriam and Gardner, Darren M.

Rall, Benjamin S. and Elizabeth M.

Riek, Mindy M. and Ronald A. Jr.

Sterling, Terryl and Dylan

Schultz, Kelly J. and Gregory W.

Benedict, Harley N. and Risbeck, Daniel J.

Nix, Stephanie E. and Chad A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Stephanie L. Krahn, 30; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of forgery and two counts of second-degree theft.

Raymond A. LaPlante, 56; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Daniel R. Savino, 48; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Juan A. Reyes, 23; 60 days in jail with seven days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver – fentanyl.

Trey Dedicos, 29; $993.86 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Brendon M.P. McCullough, 29; 63 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ronald L. Garrett, 58; 12 months and one day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

David R. Yeager, 32; four months in jail with 144 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Ruben Flores-Curiel Jr., 23; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.

Judge Julie M. McKay

William R. Beaver Jr., 34; 32 days in jail with 32 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Justin C. Taylor, 39; 89 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Kiya K. Richardson, 23; three days in jail converted to three days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Candice B. Rockliffe, 35; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Owen L. Sampson, 26; five days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Austin D. Waariner, 30; one day in jail, after being found guilty of physical control.

Judge Mary C. Logan

John V. Doan, 56; 15 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Angel M. Garton, 34; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Koaronn T. Gordon, 46; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and indecent exposure.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Casey E. Holman, 37; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Ethan J. Landon, 29; 245 days in jail, after being found guilty of malicious mischief.

Meghan T. McBroom, 29; 35 days in jail, after being found guilty of pedestrian and vehicular interference and false statement to a public servant.

Nicholas D. Michaels, 29; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.