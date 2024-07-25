Bienvenue, Mother Monster: Lady Gaga reportedly performing at Olympics opening ceremony

By Alexandra Del Rosario</p><p>Los Angeles Times</p><p>

Let’s play an Olympic game?

Lady Gaga, the Grammy wining “LoveGame” and “Born This Way” diva, reportedly will give Paris the Mother Monster treatment as she helps kick off the 2024 Olympic Games this week. The pop icon and “A Star Is Born” Oscar winner will take the stage during the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday.

Representatives for Lady Gaga did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times’ request for confirmation Thursday.

News of the “Bad Romance” singer’s Olympics spotlight came amid reports that she had touched down in Paris earlier this week. Lady Gaga was spotted outside a hotel in Paris, the French outlet Le Parisien reported Wednesday. And she isn’t the only artist to fuel opening ceremony performance speculation.

“My Heart Will Go On” songbird Céline Dion reportedly is set to take the Olympics stage in her first live performance since her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome brought her career to a halt in late 2022. Variety reported that Dion also arrived in Paris this week.

Though Dion’s representatives have kept mum on her reported Olympics performance, the “Power of Love” singer confirmed Wednesday that she was sightseeing in the City of Love.

“Every time I return to Paris, I remember there’s so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world,” Dion captioned Instagram photos of her recent visit to the Louvre. “I love Paris, and I’m so happy to be back!”

With both Lady Gaga and Dion arriving in Paris just days before the Olympic Games start, speculation about a potential duet featuring the powerhouse singers quickly surfaced. The singers reportedly will deliver a performance of Edith Piaf’s classic “La Vie en Rose” during the ceremony, TMZ reported, citing French journalist Thierry Moreau.

Whether Lady Gaga and Dion are truly set to perform during the opening ceremony, the Paris Olympics is shaping up to be a star-studded event. Snoop Dogg, Salma Hayek and Halle Berry are among the celebrities who have served as torch bearers for this edition of the global sporting showcase.

The Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony starts at 10:30 p.m. PDT Friday and will be shown live on NBC and Peacock. The Games end Aug. 11.