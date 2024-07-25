Commentary: Mike Macdonald has the head coach title, but Seahawks D will determine his success

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – One thing was made clear on the first day of Seahawks training camp Wednesday: Mike Macdonald doesn’t want to be seen as a defensive guru-turned-head-coach, but rather a head coach who has happened to oversee defenses his whole career.

This was revealed via a response to a question floated Macdonald’s way about how he – a former defensive coordinator with the Ravens and at Michigan – has reshaped Seattle’s defense since replacing Pete Carroll last January.

It might be a little early to ask this, but you’re a defensive guy who is coaching a team that has struggled on that side of the ball. What strides do you think you’ve made defensively?

“You know, I respect that question, but I see myself as a guy – they hired me to … coach this team, it just so happens that all my experience is on the defensive side of the ball,” Macdonald said. “I’d like the team to reflect the play style and play the way that we want to play as a team. And I think those things that you’ve seen in the defenses that we’ve been able to put together, hopefully, that’s reflected in all three phases.”

I won’t include a link to the dictionary definition of diplomacy here. Macdonald wasn’t about to highlight all the Seahawks’ defensive shortcomings over the past few years, nor was he going to pigeonhole himself as a one-side guide. But …

It’s almost impossible to think that Macdonald’s defensive expertise didn’t play a major factor in Seahawks general manager John Schneider hiring him. Seattle, after all, hasn’t finished better than 26th in total defense since 2020. And the Ravens were first in scoring defense last year and third the season before.

Could he and Carroll simply be jockeys whose success is dependent on the horse they’re riding? Maybe. Although it’s worth noting that Baltimore had just two defensive Pro Bowlers last year, and only one – middle linebacker Roquan Smith – was a Pro Bowl starter. A lot of the Ravens’ success may have come down to Macdonald’s mind, which is now tasked with resurrecting the Seahawks. But revamping the defense is likely the only way Seattle gets back into the playoffs.

Most of us have a pretty good idea of what Seattle will bring on offense. Geno Smith returns for his third year as starting quarterback. Receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are back for their 10th and sixth years, respectively. Running back Kenneth Walker III comes back for season No. 3 as well.

Is there a little more depth on the offensive line? Perhaps. Could second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba break out in Pro Bowl-worthy style. Maybe. But anyone expecting this team to cross the goal line four times per game is on the brink of delusion.

The defense is more enigmatic, though. Gone are last year’s starting safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, who have been replaced by 2023 backup Julian Love and the recently signed Rayshawn Jenkins. Gone are inside linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, who have been replaced by Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson.

Returning, meanwhile, is Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who finished fourth in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting despite missing three games. He said during minicamp that he felt as though he left a lot of plays on the field. Back also is fellow corner Riq Woolen, who finished tied for first in interceptions two years ago before dropping off a bit in productivity last season.

Coming is rookie Byron Murphy II, the defensive tackle Seattle chose with the 16th overall pick in April. He’ll join the well-compensated likes of Dre’Mont Jones and Leonard Williams on the D-line. And coming back from injury is edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu, whose 2023 season ended last October due to a pec injury.

Macdonald wasn’t dealt pocket aces with this Seahawks roster, but it’s a long way from a 2-7. It feels like enough talent for the ostensible mastermind to mold into something effective. The question is whether he can do this as a head coach, the title that has turned a countless number of geniuses into dullards.

It’s smart of Macdonald to try and brand himself as more than just a defensive guru. Good head coaches aren’t about the X’s and O’s so much as they are CEOs.

But defense is where he made his hay. If he wants to last as a head coach, then the Seahawks’ “D” needs to make headway.