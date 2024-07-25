WA’s new task force will decide how to regulate AI. It meets for the first time Friday

Daniel Schrager, The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.)

Jul. 25—In March, the Washington state legislature passed a bill establishing a task force to address artificial intelligence’s increasingly prominent role in daily life. Now, the task force is becoming a reality.

AI task force starts July 26

On Friday, July 26, the 18-member task force is set to meet for the first time. The group, which includes a bipartisan set of state lawmakers, tech industry leaders, advocacy group representatives and government officials, will discuss how the state can both embrace and regulate AI going forward.

According to a news release from the Attorney General’s office, the meeting will cover intellectual property protections, proper oversight for AI, how AI perpetuates bias and racial disparities, how to support AI innovation and how to improve transparency regarding AI. Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who helped put the bill forward, stated in the news release that Washington has a unique role in the national AI conversation given the tech industry’s prominence in the state.

“Washington is already a technology leader in this country, and we must continue to lead on the safe and responsible use of AI,” Ferguson stated. “The experts on our task force will be critical in helping shape policy that centers the people as we navigate one of the most important issues of our time.”

Public comment on AI in WA

The July 26 meeting, which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. is open to the public and will be live streamed on TVW. Members of the public who reached out over 24 hours in advance will have the chance to comment, while others can submit questions or comments in writing. You can email the task force at AI@atg.wa.gov to request the chance to comment.

The group will meet at least twice a year over the next two years, before delivering a final report, complete with policy recommendations to the state legislature by July of 2026.

This story was originally published July 25, 2024, 11:22 AM.