Idaho to pause 2025 camping reservations

From staff reports

Idaho parks officials plan to pause overnight reservations for 2025 this week while the state begins moving to a new reservation system.

On Thursday, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will stop taking camping, cabin and yurt reservations for next year while the agency moves to the new system, which is expected to go live in January.

Seth Hobbs, the department’s reservation and registration program manager, said in a news release that the blackout is needed to move facility and customer information between the two systems.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but the pause will allow us to make a smooth transition to the new reservation system, which is intended to provide a more user-friendly experience,” Hobbs said.

“Customers will find easier navigation, better tools and new functionality.”

The blackout will only affect reservations for 2025, according to the release. Campers will still be able to reserve sites, cabins and yurts for the remainder of 2024.

All existing reservations for 2025 will be honored. The release said the bookings will be accounted for and transitioned to the new system.

The agency expects reservations for 2025 to reopen on Jan. 6.