Reliever Yimi Garcia is next pickup by Mariners as they trade with Blue Jays

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

Some 16 hours after completing the biggest deal of the MLB trade season, the Mariners made a second trade Friday afternoon to shore up their bullpen.

The Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire veteran relief pitcher Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays, an MLB source confirmed.

Rookie outfielder Jonatan Clase, 22, is headed to Toronto as the main trade piece from Seattle.

Clase, ranked as the Mariners’ No. 13 prospect by Baseball America, hit .195 with a .453 OPS in his first 41 major-league at-bats this season.

The Mariners are also sending minor-league catcher Jacob Sharp to Toronto to complete the deal.

Garcia, a 33-year-old right-hander, offers back-end help to a bullpen that has been worn thin in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, the Mariners’ newest high-leverage arm, Gregory Santos, exited the game in the eighth inning with a knee injury. The extent of Santos’ injury is not yet known.

Garcia, considered one of the top bullpen arms available, had a 2.70 ERA with five saves, 42 strikeouts and a 0.80 WHIP in 30 innings for the Blue Jays this season.

Garcia will be a free agent after this season.