Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Patrick D. Schaff and Lindsay M. Gray, both of Spokane.

Matthew A. Danielson and Christopher W. Drohan, both of Spokane.

Trevor J. Ducharme and Rachael A. Lee, both of Spokane.

Forrest A. Macintyre, of Coeur d’Alene, and Stephanie N. Elseroad, of Spokane Valley.

Christian R. Carpinteyro Hernandez and Melissa E. Leonard, both of Spokane.

Jesse A. Martinez and Samantha R. Covington, both of Spokane.

Maurice M. Joseph, of Spokane, and Purity M. Nganga, of Spokane Valley.

Sola J. Robinson, of Moncton, Canada, and Amanda J. Robinson, of Spokane.

James M. McCullough and Rebekah G. Love, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Kari Gearhart v. Scott Ross, seeking damages for injuries from motor accident.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Sarah Wood, et al., restitution of premises.

B and P Investment 5 LLC v. Danny Allen, restitution of premises.

Barker Ridge Apartments LLC v. Anthony Elkins, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Drake Larkey, restitution of premises.

4th Avenue Homes LLC v. George Garber, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Andrew Walker, restitution of premises.

William J. Bitz Jr., et al. v. 2607 North Atlantic Street LLC, et al., foreclosure.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bogdanowicz, Stacey L. and Adam C.

Braunstein, Glenn and Beach Baunstein, Patricia

Winfrey, Robert M. and Donna

Njuguna, Felista W. and Nyabiosi, Neville M.

McEvers, Maylisa D. and Cody C.

Hauflin, Anastasia E. and Luke F.

Childress, Larry L. and Garber, Ericka D.S.

Blenz, Jennifer B. and Wheatley, James L.

Waitt, Sandra J.C. and Patrick W.

Parkhouse, Sheridan R. and Lerma-Gage, Samuel D.

Bidondo, Riley T. and Brittiany E.

Roullier, Corina A. and Jesse J.

Brost, Eldgen and Shasta

Hooper, April C. and Trammell, Matthew B.

Anderson, Corina and Seane J.

McGilvray, Tawnya K. and Douglas S.

Perkins, Amanda M. and Nicholas

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Maliyah M. Bennett, 26; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Manuel Zepeda, 33; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to false statement and forgery – certificate of title.

Tyler J. Bowers, 31; 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Eric S. Buck, 45; two months in jail with 106 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.

Cheryl D. Palmer, 51; $6,357.19 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Abdulnasser Alnajati, 27; 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.

Jose A. Pedraza, 41; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Judge Dean Chuang

Samantha G. Rider, 22; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Blake L. Hampton, 30; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Michael A. Limpach, 52; $2,353.51 restitution, 30 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jesse J. Crewdson, 34; two months in jail with 52 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Christian J. Moody, 30; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Judge Breean Beggs

Ryan R. Bronowski, 35; 55 months in prison, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Jason T. Conley, 39; $3,792.61 restitution,12 months and a day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief and two counts of custodial assault.