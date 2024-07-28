Countdown to camp: What can we expect from WSU’s linebackers?

Washington State Cougars linebacker Kyle Thornton (52) dives against the offense during WSU’s first spring scrimmage on Saturday, Apr 6, 2024, on Gesa Field in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

PULLMAN – Here is the ninth installment of our countdown to Washington State fall camp, which starts on Wednesday. This issue covers the Cougars’ linebacker corps.

What can we expect from WSU’s linebackers?

There likely won’t be a ton of drama when it comes to the Cougars’ linebacker group, besides the race for the final starting spot.

The first two will likely go to the incumbents, redshirt sophomore Buddah Al-Uqdah and sixth-year senior Kyle Thornton, the veteran of all veterans on this team. Al-Uqdah jumped into the starting lineup midway through last season, establishing himself in that role, and Thornton led the team in tackles.

But in WSU defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding’s 4-3 defense, who will grab the third and final starting linebacker spot? The top candidates include two newcomers, Portland State transfer Parker McKenna and Louisville/Oregon transfer Keith Brown, plus redshirt sophomore Hudson Cedarland and true freshman Frank Cusano.

Cedarland might have the advantage of experience at WSU, heading into this third season as a Cougar, but players around him have logged more time on the field. Last season, McKenna led Portland State with 75 tackles and added an interception, making as many as 15 tackles in one game last fall. It’s possible he plays his way into meaningful snaps this season.

“Parker’s work ethic is off the charts,” Thornton said during spring practices. “The guy’s always putting in work because he’s got that mentality, and he’s gonna go out and attack anything we give them.”

What do we make of Brown and his fit? Formerly a consensus four-star recruit and a top 250 player nationally out of a small town in Oregon, Brown took his talents to the Ducks, where he played two seasons. He appeared in seven games as a true freshman and 12 as a sophomore, totaling 21 tackles in his second season.

In the Oregon orbit, his decision to enter the transfer portal came as a surprise, particularly because he was in line for even more playing time as a junior.

“I could have easily been like a portal guy, stuff like that. But I’m a Duck,” Brown said during Oregon’s 2023 spring camp. “I’ve been here for three years now. I’m from Oregon. So it kind of means more to me. I want to play for this team. I want to be a Duck, stuff like that. So I wasn’t worried about how long it was gonna take. I just knew at some point I’d earn my spot.”

Instead, Brown transferred to Louisville, where his playing time dried up. He appeared in just three games as a Cardinal, which allowed him to use the season as a redshirt year, freeing him up to come to WSU with two years of eligibility.

Now he’s vying for a starting gig in Pullman. The interesting part is that even if he does, it might not all be at the linebacker spot. Toward the end of the Cougs’ spring ball, WSU coach Jake Dickert spoke about his team’s need for special teams players and Brown’s name came up with other defensive players.

“You talk about (special teams) being the third phase – but a lot of people just do it on air. They do it slow tempo,” Dickert said. “Can Reese Sylvester get that guy down? Can Frank be on the punt team? Can Keith Brown be a factor in those types of situations?”

Whoever coaches award the third starting linebacker spot to, they might also need to ask more of the two veterans. Al-Uqdah acquitted himself well last fall, but it was clear he was still getting the hang of the Cougs’ defense as he played, and Thornton had his issues too. It wasn’t uncommon for him to take indirect paths to the ballcarrier, and with a 58.1 tackling grade from PFF, he can improve on that front as well.

Plus, with WSU still sorting out its interior defensive line and edge personnel, the Cougs could benefit from their linebackers developing into a strength of their defense. Only time will tell if that comes to fruition.