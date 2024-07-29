After Gwen fire destroyed Colter’s Creek Winery, owners say they’re shutting down business

By Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune

LEWISTON – Colter’s Creek Winery in Juliaetta, Idaho, was destroyed by the rampaging Gwen fire during its rapid growth Thursday and its owners said they will now leave the winemaking business.

Mike Pearson and Melissa Sanborn announced in a Facebook post Monday the fire destroyed most of their operation.

“We had a production facility; it’s gone. We had a bottling facility; it’s gone. And we had a warehouse full of wine, and it’s gone,” Pearson told the Lewiston Tribune.

He said about 25,000 gallons of wine was in the warehouse, and they had planned to start bottling this week.

“It’s just a real bummer instantly going from 25,000 gallons of wine down to 200 cases,” Pearson said. “It’s that kind of stuff. It’s heartbreaking. We’ve been at it for 17 years.”

While some vines lost their leaves, he said they are tough and deep-rooted perennial plants and will likely survive. But the irrigation system melted and without water, any grapes on the vine won’t make it.

“If we wanted to stay in the grape business, there is a lot of work to do to get it back into shape,” he said.

They plan to open their tasting room in Moscow to loyal fans and sell off what survived of their inventory. They wrote they are overwhelmed at the number of people who have reached out and offered assistance and said people can help by continuing to support the vineyards and winemaking businesses of Idaho.

“Grab a bottle of Idaho wine and enjoy the hard work of so many. Thank you all for the ride, and we look forward to enjoying a glass with you down the road,” the owners wrote.

The nearby Rivaura Estate Vineyard and Winery was not burned in the fire that has grown to nearly 29,000 acres.