Alma Powell, civic leader and widow of Colin Powell, dies at 86

By Maham Javaid Washington Post

Alma Powell, a civic leader and widow of retired Gen. Colin L. Powell, the first Black national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state, died July 28 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. She was 86.

Peggy Cifrino, former chief aide to Colin Powell, who died in 2021 at 84, confirmed the death but did not provide the cause. She moved to Alexandria from her longtime home in McLean, Va., two years ago.

In a career mostly as a military spouse, Mrs. Powell also was a children’s book author and served on the board of America’s Promise Alliance, which focuses on civic engagement, education and workforce development.

She married Powell, then a lieutenant in the Army, shortly before he left for his first deployment to Vietnam in 1962. Her husband rose to the rank of general, becoming the first Black national security adviser in 1987 and the youngest and first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989.

He retired from the military in 1993, was appointed secretary of state by President George W. Bush in 2001 and spent four often-beleaguered years in that job amid the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

The Powells moved more than 20 times during Colin Powell’s decades of active-duty service, and Mrs. Powell took a leading role helping other military families prepare for similar adjustments with their families. She was also a member of the Arlington Ladies, a group that attend funerals of service members at Arlington National Cemetery.

After her husband reentered civilian life, Mrs. Powell began to focus her energies more on education issues and improving children’s lives.

The couple were key to launching America’s Promise Alliance in 1997, and Mrs. Powell held several positions on its board, including her most recent post of chair emeritus. She also wrote two children’s books to support the mission of the organization, called “America’s Promise” and “My Little Red Wagon,” aimed at encouraging children to give back to their communities, according to publisher HarperCollins.

From 1989 to 2000, she was chair of the National Council of the Best Friends Foundation, which aims to improve the lives of young girls.

Mrs. Powell, who was appointed to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts board during Bill Clinton’s presidency, was also picked to be on an advisory board for historically Black colleges and universities in 2010 by President Barack Obama. She sat on many other boards and won service awards.

Alma Vivian Johnson, the oldest of two daughters, was born in Birmingham, Ala., on Oct. 27, 1937. Her father was the principal of one of Birmingham’s Black high schools, and her mother ran a day care, according to the obituary sent by Cifrino.

In 1957 she received a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama at Fisk University, a historically Black college in Nashville. She returned to her hometown and briefly hosted an afternoon radio show that played music and discussed household tips.

She soon relocated to Boston, where she studied pathology and audiology at Emerson College and worked for the Boston Guild for the Hard of Hearing by providing hearing tests, fitting veterans with hearing aids and teaching the deaf to read lips, according to the family obit. She was set up on a blind date with Colin Powell in 1961.

She was reluctant to go out with a soldier and told The Post she purposefully overdid her makeup and put on an unflattering dress. But when she met him, the general wrote in his memoir, she decided he looked “like a little lost twelve-year-old” and changed both her mind and her dress. Colin Powell, meanwhile, wrote that he was “mesmerized by a pair of luminous eyes, an unusual shade of green.”

They married the next year, at the First Congregational Church in her hometown, and she did not complete her graduate education.

Survivors include three children, Michael, Linda and Annemarie; four grandchildren; and a great-grandson. Michael Powell, a lobbyist, served as Federal Communications Commission chairman under President George W. Bush.

Mrs. Powell supported her husband throughout his military career, but she was opposed to him running for president, The Post reported, and despite entreaties from leaders of both parties, he said he was unenthusiastic about campaigning for high office. He also acknowledged his wife’s struggle with clinical depression in 1995 after the diagnosis became public amid heated discussion of his political prospects.

Depression, he said in 1995, “is very easily controlled with proper medication, just as my blood pressure is sometimes under control with proper medication. … When the story broke, we confirmed it immediately, and I hope that people who read that story who think they might be suffering from depression make a beeline to the doctor.”

The Post’s Bob Woodward asked the former general a few months before his death, “Who was the greatest man, woman or person you have ever known?”

“It’s Alma Powell,” he said. “She was with me the whole time. We’ve been married 58 years. And she put up with a lot. She took care of the kids when I was, you know, running around. And she was always there for me and she’d tell me, ‘That’s not a good idea.’ She was usually right.”