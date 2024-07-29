Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Freddy F.V. Ortega, of Airway Heights, and Lilly K. Higgins, of Spokane Valley.

Christopher C. McKenny and Megan T.B. Pierce, both of Spokane.

Oscar M. Santos and Ashlynn N. Campbell, both of Spokane Valley.

Alec M. Kinsel, of Mead, and Stephanie A. Cultum, of Spokane Valley.

Michael B. Alkana, of Spokane, and ZoeAnn L. Reynolds, of Post Falls.

Steven D. Vensel and Tonya R. Caudill, both of Spokane Valley.

David E. Williamson and Debra S. Selzer, both of Spokane Valley.

James E. Smith and Jenny M. Mulvania, both of Airway Heights.

Benjamin Gallaway, of Spokane, and Katelyn McLean, of Billings.

Evan T.H. Luttrell and Olivia L. McDougall, both of Seattle.

Michael A. Doran and Jennifer A. Patton, both of Spokane.

James P. Sprague and Danica B. Killinen, both of Spokane.

Julius V. Cho and Maria K.L. Ramos, both of Spokane.

Jacob D. Argo and Jessica E. Phillips, both of Spokane.

Matthew T. Hird and Stephanie L. McCulley, both of Spokane.

Scott A. Smith, of Spokane, and Margaret S. Jones, of Mead.

Patrick D. Stanczyc and Oksana Gryndak, both of Spokane Valley.

Arthur Kazenia and Aliona V. Leshkevich, both of Spokane Valley.

Sean R. Gumlock and Kayla M. Smith, both of Otis Orchards.

Randall T. Benn and Taylor D. Rice, both of Spokane.

Lonnie L. Bickford and Audrey L. Stockham, both of Deer Park.

Quinn T. Kunz, of Rigby, Idaho, and Olivia C. Guinn, of Greenacres

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

JRD Spokane LLC Dept 59 9002 v. Eric Ward, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Shadows Partnership v. Naomi McKinney, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Micala Cameron, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Tina Holmes, restitution of premises.

Broadway Crystal Sunset LLC v. Aaron Baker, restitution of premises.

Spokane 2 Preservation LP v. Melinda S. Mortenson, restitution of premises.

Ralph Autrey v. Raymond Nason, et al., restitution of premises.

Richard C. Hunter, et al. v. Brian Beyers, et al., restitution of premises.

Carlson Commercial Management LLC v. Pooka Tucker, restitution of premises.

MT Management Inc. v. Charles Fry, restitution of premises.

Gang Li v. Jumping Jackalope USA LLC, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Destany Fisher, et al., restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Michael Grant, restitution of premises.

Montgomery Court Apartments LLC v. MacKenna Atkins, et al., restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. James Halsey, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Mackenzie K. Sherwin, restitution of premises.

Weiguo Liu, et al. v. Calvin Andrews, et al., restitution of premises.

Fountain Mobile Home Park LLC v. Katherine Guercio, et al., restitution of premises.

Faye M. Founds v. Heather J. Williams, et al., restitution of premises.

Volunteers Of America of Eastern WA and North Idaho v. Roger Groh, restitution of premises.

Kings Court Associates v. Alyssa Wallace, restitution of premises.

Kings Court Associates v. Donald E. Martell, et al., restitution of premises.

Estate of Kenneth S. Brandenburg, et al. v. Circle M Construction, et al., complaint.

Estate of Benjamin A. Heinrichs, et al. v. Anthony K. Njoroge, complaint.

Enam Zuniga v. Brynn Bombino, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lehmbecker, Tayler and Nathan, Jr.

Goodley, Joshua A. and Jennifer M.

Stephens, Casey W. and Rachelle L.

McLay, Martin D. and Kiana

Reilly, Ashley M. and West, Timothy P.

Kokhanevych, Molly K. and Bogdan

Wohlers, Elijah C. and Breona N.

Rossey, Jennifer L. and Tate, Jonathan H.

Edwards, Carley M. and Bothun, Bradley R.

Metz, Lynda S. and Jeff A.

Bailey, Bonnie C. and Michael A.

Wiese, Katerina and Bridges, Nicholas

Hancock, Lynda S. and Craig T.L.

Oversby, Gary L. and Lebret, Danalee J.

Schuler, Jacob C. and Manda D.

Rhoades, Victoria and Nathan

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Stephen Yohler, 22; life without possibility of parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder with aggravating circumstances, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with a witness.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Sara S. Pfeffer, 43; $1,867.64 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Tony Hazel

Richard Corrales, 36; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Jarrell D. Williams, 44; 12.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree introduction of contraband.

Kayden W. Willoughby, 19; 66 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted robbery and drive-by shooting.

Jacob M. Hoots, 28; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Lonlee A. Markland, 51; two months in jail with 69 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.

Jacob Broderick, 36; 33 days in jail with 33 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Nikolae J. Lindner, 53; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Imari K. Blanchard, 32; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft with intent to resell.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daniel S. DeShields, 30; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Michael S. Colvin, 52; $960 fine, 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Jason L. Kinghorn, 52; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Taylor Smith, 21; $960 fine, 25 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.