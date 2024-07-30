50 years ago in Expo History:11 Indigenous students sued the fair after being asked to work but then denied wages

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Judge John Schultheis was hearing a case in small claims court in which “11 Indian youths” said that Expo owed them a month’s salary.

It all began when a bulletin appeared at North Central High School and other schools saying that Expo jobs were available for students with Indian heritage. About 35 teens responded and they said they were told that they would receive a salary for their efforts at the Expo site.

The students worked the month of May – but no paychecks were forthcoming. They were then told that their work had been on a “donation” basis.

At that point, 11 of the students took Expo to court, and the judge said he was allowing the other students to bring their claims if they wanted.

In the hearing, the participant coordinator said she did not remember offering any of the students money for their work. But one student said they were told they would receive $2.30 per hour. Their work consisted of cleaning the Indian exhibit, watering the grass and various other jobs “no one else wanted to do,” one student said.

They were given Expo passes as a thank-you.

The hearing was continuing.

From 100 years ago: Hot oil poured out of a broken oil refinery tank at Hillyard, catching fire and threatening to destroy the entire plant.

The plant was evacuated as flames spread. One of the oil “stills” exploded, and flames spread to other areas of the main still building.

Fortunately, fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to most of the other structures. Damage was estimated at $30,000, but most of the plant was intact.