Ismail Haniyeh, a top Hamas leader, has been killed, Iran says

By Farnaz Fassihi, Ronen Bergman and Adam Rasgon New York Times

Ismail Haniyeh, one of the most senior Hamas leaders, was targeted and killed in Iran, according to a statement by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday.

Hamas accused Israel of killing Haniyeh, who led the Hamas political operations from exile in Qatar, in Tehran. Hamas made the statement on its official Telegram account.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

He was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of the newly elected president of Iran.