Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ferdinand A.C. Racsa, of Moses Lake, and Reilene H. Sigua, of Medical Lake.

Nicholas S. McLain and Arielle A. Van Peursem, both of Spokane.

Tyler L. Richter and Justin V. Sulya, both of Spokane Valley.

Ethan W. Cook and Melody T. Mohnhaupt, both of Spokane.

Russell F. Cary, of Vancouver, Wash., and Rebekah J. Durheim, of Deer Park.

Leonardo De Los Santos Trujillo and Kelly A. Gonzales, both of Airway Heights.

Gabriel J. McMillan and Madison D. Harrison, both of Post Falls.

Robert H. McEachern and Danica L. Harnett, both of Spokane.

Timothy M. Morgan and Emily N. Graham, both of Spokane Valley.

Marc A. Griffin and Rachel D. Lutz, both of Spokane.

Aaron D. Small and Jill S. Attridge, both of Spokane.

Roy J. Frostad and Jeannie R.L. Husk, both of Colbert.

Randy J. Toulou, of Greenacres and Cheryl L. Fries, of Bonners Ferry.

Nicholas R. Kobylensky, of Spokane Valley, and Jiedong Wang, of Seattle.

Christopher S. Henzerling and Emily A. Marsura, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey G. Eickstadt and Elyssa M. Grossman, both of Spokane.

Austin E. Cloyd and Aubrey K. Canfield, both of Spokane.

Darren R. Dawson and Danielle C. Cravens, both of Cheney.

Nathanael P. Parrish, of Spokane, and Nikyla J. Nie, of Battle Ground.

Grady J. Cole and Rachael M.J. Cuba, both of Spokane.

Dustin W. Miller, of Usk, Wash., and Stephanie M. Miller, of Medical Lake.

Frank R. Marusic and Teila M. Murfin, both of Spokane.

Gabriel Gallego and Tatianna R. Felix, both of Spokane.

Regino V. Mauricio and Petra Guia, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Maya McElroy v. Hannah McElroy, seeking quiet title.

A.W. v. Spokane County, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Branson, Kelsey S. and McGee, Kendrick A.

Miles, Ricky and Beva

Gallaway, Jeffrey and Kelsey

Lee, Joann M. and Roy E.

Weaver, Alanna C. and Garrett G.

Shepard, Brandon S. and Catherine W.

Cane, Jeffrey M. and Laura N.

Vistrand, Natasha D. and Clifford S.

Whiteside, Cinda S. and Jamarri K.

Fillius, Destiny and Shai

Olmos, Jesus R. and Garcia, Noemi

Almahmound, Areej and Alfandi, Mohammad

Cornell, Matthew P. and Tabetha L.

Mitchell, Gerald L. and Geri L.

Merchant, Sarah G.A. and Thomas M. Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean Chuang

Trampus B. Danhauer, 46; 19 days in jail with 19 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Armando Guerro-Lopez, 44; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

David L. Swanberg, 30; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Tony Hazel

Howard K. McGavran, 80; $700 restitution, 20 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Judge Mary C. Logan

Reece L. Andrew, 29; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Leonid B. Badrak, 65; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Joel E. Baker, 35; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Gregory M. Bell, 53; 29 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Ramon L. Bonton, 34; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Ashley M. Clark, 35; 22 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Steven D. Cork, 58; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and known possession of a controlled substance.

Jasmyn M. Couture, 23; four days community service, after being found guilty of potential dangerous dog at large.

Todd A. Perkins, 58; 32 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael E. McGovern, 52; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of pedestrian or vehicular interference.

Jacob C. Miller, 36; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Sherman A. Newman, 35; 77 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

James G. Perkins, 69; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Volodomir N. Pogoriliy, 54; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Keisha K. Rowe, 38; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of possession of another’s identification.

Austyn C. Witcher, 28; 47 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

William J. Wynne, 32; 28 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Joshua C. Tyler, 33; $1,530.50 fine, one day in jail, 18 months probation, physical control.

Kyle A. Wilfley, 46; $653 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Mauer

Louis M. Butera, 35; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, second-degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and two counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Tiffany L. Croney, 43; $480 fine, six days in jail with six days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Benjamin T. Edwards, 41; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, harassment and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Sufian A. Hamza, 18; $1,003 fine, 15 days in jail converted to 120 hours community service, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Tyler R. Jones, 39; $1,403 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Cara P. Osterson, 41; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, second-degree vehicle prowling and two counts of third-degree theft.