50 years ago in Expo history: The fair’s amusements were a flop, so new enticements were coming for visitors

Expo general manager Petr Spurney admitted that the amusement park area of the fair “has never taken off.”

Now, big changes were coming to address the problem, “thanks to Expo entertainment genius Tommy Walker’s Disneyland touch,” The Spokesman-Review wrote.

First of all, two bandstands would be added, and several musical groups would be performing throughout the day. Among the attractions: the Snake Pit, a Bay Area rock band, and the Root-Rooter Christmas Tree Band, a “novel group for teenagers and people under 40.”

Second, the rides would be cheaper. A new system of coupon books cut prices by a third. On Sundays, patrons could buy a wrist ticket for $3.50, allowing them to ride as many rides as they wanted, all day.

From 100 years ago: The Spokane Valley was one of the state’s major apple producers, and the 1924 crop was estimated at 150,000 boxes, far above the 100,000 boxes from the year before. The Chronicle called the valley’s orchards “one of Spokane’s big assets.”

Also on this day

1967: Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards are released from jail in England, after serving 1 month on drug charges.

1987: Baltimore first baseman Eddie Murray hits his 299th and 300th career home runs to lead Orioles to an 8-4 win over Texas Rangers.

2012: U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps becomes the greatest medal winner in Olympic history.