UW Huskies open first football camp under coach Jedd Fisch

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Alphonzo Tuputala has done this all before – five times, in fact.

The veteran linebacker’s approach to previous fall camps has generally stayed the same, taking each day one at a time and striving for improvement. Before his last training camp, however, Tuputala said he’s had a chance to reflect on his journey as he prepares for one final season on Montlake.

“It’s crazy to even believe I’m at the last one,” he said at Washington’s media day on Tuesday. “So it’s kind of a mixture of emotions, but I’m honestly ready for it.”

Washington held its first practice of fall camp under new coach Jedd Fisch on Wednesday morning at Husky Stadium. UW hosts Weber State on Aug. 31 to officially open the season, giving Fisch and his staff exactly one month to prepare.

The Huskies’ first practice mostly consisted of individual position-group drills and some larger unit work involving a few position groups working together.

Washington did not do any 11-on-11 scrimmaging.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing their skills and really getting a better understanding of what our team looks like,” Fisch said Tuesday.

While Fisch and his staff try to incorporate their legion of transfers and newly arrived freshmen, the first practice was also a chance to see some familiar faces.

Junior guard Gaard Memmelaar was a full participant after missing the entire 2023 season because of an ACL injury.

Sophomore center Landen Hatchett was suited up but limited in participation as he continued to work his way back from the same injury.

“It’s coming along really well,” Hatchett said Tuesday. “Excited with how it’s been going, just trying to continue to work, listen to the trainers and doctors, and get back when I can.”

Hatchett said it’s been frustrating to watch his teammates prepare for the upcoming season without being able to fully participate.

He injured his ACL in “a freak accident” during Washington’s practices before the Sugar Bowl. He said it was a disappointing few weeks after the injury, especially coming off the emotional high of winning the Pac-12 championship game in early December against Oregon.

But the Ferndale, Washington, native switched his mindset and started focusing on the upcoming season to overcome the bitterness of missing out on playing in the Sugar Bowl. He said he’s tried to push himself as much as he can without getting in too much trouble with trainers. He hopes to return in time to play the full season.

He’s trying to find other ways to be involved, too, including through encouraging teammates and helping teach the new arrivals about the program and the city.

“I really tried to find different ways to keep pushing guys around me,” he said.

Wednesday was also the first chance to watch Washington’s numerous additions, perhaps most notably defensive coordinator Steve Belichick.

“Excited to get started for training camp,” Belichick said Tuesday. “It’s good to be back.”

The son of former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is preparing for his first season as a coach outside of his father’s building after spending the past 12 years in a variety of positions on his father’s defensive staff.

Steve Belichick called plays for New England for the past four seasons, but said Washington won’t be running the Patriots’ defense. Instead, he promised the Huskies will have their own defense which will be focused on fundamentals and good tackling.

He added the team’s growth during fall camp will provide more direction on the defense’s specifics.

“Football is football,” he said. “These guys did a good job learning the scheme in the spring.”