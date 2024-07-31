Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gunnar J. Swannack and Kelsie A. Noble, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Brent T. Blake and Nayeli M. Espinal, both of Deer Park.

Vincent J. Self and Carolina M. Weber, both of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Cooper R. Gardner, of Spokane Valley, and Katherine E. Gregory, of Sherwood, Ore.

Jared J. Phillips and Austin L. Dikeman, both of Spokane.

Andrew D. Fischer and Brenda M. Duross, both of Spokane.

Tyler W. Phillips and Isabel M. Madill, both of Spokane.

Westin O. Wallace, of Toledo, Wash., and Hunter L. Holsten, of Cheney.

Jacob M. Simonsen, of Cheney, and Rylan H. Welling, of Deland, Fla.

Mackinze K. Wiley and Gabrielle M. Parker, both of Spokane Valley.

Charles S. Dobbs and Sarah M. Wallace, both of Spokane.

Brent S. Schenk and Lacy L. Goodson, both of Spokane.

Eric M. Leachman and Emily M. Oliver, both of Spokane.

Caleb J. Smart and McKenna A. Svela, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Patrick Marshall, et al. v. George Colvin, restitution of premises.

Anchor Cove Park LLC v. Tim Baumgardner, restitution of premises.

Anchor Cove Park LLC v. Taylor Reilly, et al., restitution of premises.

Enjoy The River LLC v. Steven N. Garcia, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartment LLC v. Alexis Way, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Brianne Peterson, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Jacolby Walker, et al., restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Kaela Law, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Trent Jackson, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Aurora Cavazos, et al., restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Verona L. Thomas, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Sila A. Livai, restitution of premises.

Praire Hills LLC v. David Britz, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Jennie Bower, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

Mel Carroll and Associates Inc. v. Barbara Payne, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Kathryn Cordle, restitution of premises.

Lyubov Shcherbynina v. Donald Holt, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Loch, Saundra L. and Jared M.

Ryno, Veronica and Kevin

Gonzales, Emily C. and Robert M.J.

Eshbach, Chelsea J. and Christopher J.

Beach, Parasama and Steven L. II.

Ocampo-Hernandez, Jesus A. and Moorehead, Veronica

Kryzhanivskyy, Beth N. and Yuri

Lounsbury, Rebekah and Thomas

Kummer, Megan and Kummer, John C.

Beserril, Christine M. and Elisio R.

Samasa, Christina N. and Mohamed, Ciza

Shattuck, Elyse C. and Curtis H.

Hammell, Tamra and Jack

Wiley Bunting, Michelle and Bunting, Michael

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Anthony C. Deligt, 42; 15 months in prison, 15 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree assault – domestic violence, attempt to elude a police vehicle and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Cody A. DeWitt, 30; $4,871.02 restitution, 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to five counts of second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Wayne M. Lewis, 31; 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Rashaud Lightner, 26; 57 days in jail with 57 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Tyreik M. Lee, 26; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Travis Noble, 45; $500 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.