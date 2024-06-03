71-year-old missing from assisted living home without medication

By Alexandria Osborne The Spokesman-Review

An assisted living home reported a resident missing after he checked himself out May 30 and did not return, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Michael R. Hanson, 71, is free to leave the facility when he wants, but staff members are concerned because he has never been gone for this long, according to the news release.

Staff members believe he does not have with him necessary medication for health concerns , the news release said.

Spokane Valley deputies are asking for the public’s help to find Hanson, who is described as a white male with white hair and who is around 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, the news release said.

Hanson is believed to be on foot and is known to walk around Spokane Valley and visit Fred Meyer often, the news release said.

People who have seen Hanson or know of his location can call (509) 456-2233.