Weekend rain mildly helps drought

After taking a dip in a Manito Golf &amp; Country Club pond, Mac the 3-year-old golden retriever takes shelter in a work cart from light rain as his owner, Lois Wittrock, weeds a garden area near the club house as crews prepare for three truckloads of bark, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Spokane. Beside chasing away geese and making people smile, Wittrock says Mac is a greeter. “He’s my bud,” she said. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Alexandria Osborne The Spokesman-Review

Spokane and Kootenai counties, both in a slight drought at the start of the season, received a little bit of relief over the weekend.

Krista Carrothers, National Weather Service forecaster, said Spokane received 0.49 inches of rain between Sunday and Monday morning.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Carrothers expected more showers in the area the rest of the day north of Spokane, in the Idaho Panhandle and south toward Pullman, but none in Spokane directly.

There was no official gauge for Coeur d’Alene, but surrounding areas received between 0.94 and 1.29 inches of rain through Monday morning, she said.

Both areas are considered abnormally and moderately dry, and while the moisture helps the drought a little bit, Carrothers said there needs to be more rain to make up for the entire drought.

Record-breaking heat will hit California on Thursday and will briefly push into the Pacific Northwest on Friday, according to the Washington Post.