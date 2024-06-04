From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Samuel T. Everett and Amy M. Schofield, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin L. Steele and Ashley M. MacPherson, both of Spokane Valley.

Dyllian M. Flaig and Gina C. Weitzel, both of Spangle.

Timothy P. Gee and Riley A. Martinson, both of Spokane.

Luke L. Cashman and Elizabeth A. Choma, both of Spokane.

Kiev G. Morden and Ilze Engelbrecht, both of Elk.

Molly M. Mitchell and Mariyah K.M. Waring, both of Spokane.

Chance C. Conahan and Meredith G. Haring, both of Spokane.

Chase C. Klassen and Melissa P. Woehl, both of Spokane Valley

Robert W. Folsom and Savannah R. Getz, both of Spokane.

David Gallegos and Diana L. Gallegos, both of Spokane.

Hector A. Galeano, of Airway Heights, and Olivia L.G. Lynch, of Kenmore, Washington.

Martin J. Ward and Diana C.A. Greenamyer, both of Spokane.

Joseph A. Marsh and Katherine L. Stephens, both of Spokane.

Ryan E. Heimbach and Jennifer N. Joralemon, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Sweeney and Melissa I. Rocha, both of Spokane Valley.

McKenzie L. Woolley and Natasha A. Block, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Thomas R. McWalter and Haley J. Hodge, both of Mead.

Rowdy J. Brown and Mackenzay R. Leonard, both of Lamont, Washington.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Taylor Toreson v. Malachi McCormick, et al., complaint for personal injuries in automobile.

Daniel Painter v. Jaspal Singh, et al., complaint for money damages.

Breanna Ripley v. Nathaniel Baldwin, et al., complaint.

Gregory Choiniere, et al. v. Hyatt Family Facilities, et al., complaint.

Dale Mitchell v. William Overholser, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Louis, Rosemary and Joses, Last

Seldon, Taylor and Tyson R.

Woolford-Jochems, Sophie A. and Jochems, Trace J.

Ruonavaara, Brianna and Mowry, Jacob C. Sr.

Presley, Tiffany E. and Davis, Jackson T.

Leake, Ronald C. and Sarah

Gray, Mia J. and Jamal L.

Rotinski, Charity D. and Brayman, Billyjoe

Geter, Simeana R. and Ladondra S.

Standingrock, Lyntay R. and Joseph L.

Peterson, Candy A. and Brenton M.

Dial, Nathan F. and Tatiana N.

Flieger, Jeanette L. and Matthew G.

Chulos, Travis J. and Casey N.

Parras, Jessica A. and Joseph N.

Reasor, Erin K. and Daren P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Andrew Moore, 31; $1,496.32 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Sarah E.R. Trotchie, 22; 19 days in jail with 19 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Justin C. Walls, 42; $982 restitution, 40 days in jail with 40 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Aldina Bajramovic, 30; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Cole G. Kramer, 41; $991 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Giovanni K. Lani, 24; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

David C. Lemery, 55; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Aleyna R. Mills, 39; one day in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and false reporting.

Lars E. Nelson, 32; 15 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Sheila L. Thompson, 41; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Tiffany C. Bergstrom, 35; $528 fine, 10 days in jail with three days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.

Joelle J. Garcia, 23; $970 fine, one day in jail, 18 months probation, reckless driving.

Davion M. Angel, 18; $1,210 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Bud R. Brown, 41; $1,210 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Kyle W. Clairmont, 32; $990 fine, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Shelby V. Collinsworth, 42; $1,300.64 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Rebekah K. Durham, 43; $884.60 fine, 12 months probation, negligent driving.