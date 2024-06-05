Mead High School: Wyatt Thorleifson ‘leads because he wants to, not because he has to’

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Athletic achievement.

Academic success.

Contribution to school life.

Impressive post-high school plans.

Schools often cite the above as reasons for nominating a student as an outstanding graduate. Mead High School’s Wyatt Thorleifson checks off everything on this list.

There’s just one thing missing: his good friend.

He’s known his buddy Grant Carroll since they played tackle football together in seventh grade, and when Carroll was diagnosed with cancer, Thorleifson stepped up to the plate.

“Grant had been having back pain for awhile,” Thorleifson said. “Then right after his 17th birthday, he texted, ‘I have cancer.’ ”

Initially, Thorleifson didn’t worry.

“He’s a strong kid. I thought he’d be fine.”

But Carroll isn’t fine, and Thorleifson has been with him every step of the way.

In an April interview days before Carroll died at age 17, Thorleifson admitted, “It’s hard right now. Grant was just admitted to the hospital for probably the last time. I skipped school today to go see him.”

That dedication amazes counselor Mike Phillips.

“Wyatt spends 3 to 6 hours every day with the family,” Phillips said. “He’s been the intermediary between Grant’s mom and the school. He’s spearheaded fundraising efforts for them.”

For example, he wanted Carroll’s Christmas to be special, so he raised a little over $700 from friends and family to buy his friend a Star Wars Venator Lego set.

“Grant got a lot of Legos for Christmas,” he said, chuckling.

But he downplayed his efforts.

“I almost don’t like getting attention for this. He’s just my best friend. I do what I do because I love Grant,” he said. “He’s fighting for his life in the arena every day.”

Thorleifson, one of Mead’s valedictorians, played football, wrestled and participated in the school’s four-year pathway to engineering program. He’s received a congressional appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

“He’s a tremendous student and such a good human being,” Phillips said. “It’s a privilege for the Naval Academy to have him.”

But it’s Thorleifson’s unwavering dedication to his friend that moves Phillips. He recalled a conversation he had with Thorleifson.

“It was 1 a.m., and Wyatt told Grant that he needed to go home and go to bed,” Phillips said. “Grant said, ‘Will you just stay?’ So, Wyatt grabbed a blanket and stayed on the floor next to his buddy.”

Nights were difficult for Carroll, and Thorleifson understands that.

“We’ve had hard conversations when he wakes up in the middle of the night,” he said. “But that time is priceless.”

Thorleifson said he enjoyed his time at Mead, whether he was training hard with his teammates for football and wrestling or creating a collapsible ski rack that moves from wall to vehicle for his engineering class.

He’s continuing his family’s tradition of military service.

“My dad was an officer in the Marine Corps, and my great-grandfather was a naval officer,” he said. “I’m pretty excited to be going to the Naval Academy. I’ll be with people who think the same way I do – I try to become the best version of myself as I can.”

Phillips has no doubt this student will soar.

“He’s a leader, and he doesn’t do it for attention,” Phillips said. “He leads because he wants to, not because he has to. Who knows? He could be a future rear admiral.”

As Thorleifson looks forward with anticipation, he reflects on what being present for Carroll and his family has taught him.

“It’s made me want to reprioritize my life and spend as much time as I can with the people I love,” he said. “Tomorrow’s not guaranteed for any of us.”