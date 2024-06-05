Northwest Christian Homeschool: Samantha Mayberry doesn’t shy away from a challenge

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

For 10 years, Samantha “Sam” Mayberry has held her own, stopping shots in the net as a goalie in the fast-paced, hard-hitting world of ice hockey.

And until this year, she played on all-boys teams.

“My dad grew up playing hockey, and I got the skating bug super young,” she said.

At 7, she tried gymnastics, but as soon as she stepped onto the ice and started chasing a puck, she was hooked.

“I really like skating,” Mayberry said. “I hate running, and hockey is the only sport that doesn’t have running.”

She’s always been home-schooled and began attending the Northwest Christian Homeschool program in eighth grade.

“I’m super extroverted and not a homebody, so it’s been great,” she said.

The flexible schedule worked well with the time demands of upper-level hockey.

“I have hockey every night and travel every weekend,” Mayberry said. “I enjoy being independent with homework. I can make my own schedule and go at my own pace.”

Teacher Melodie Workman said Mayberry is in the classroom once or twice a week, and she’s enjoyed getting to know her.

“She’s an excellent student who rises to any challenge,” Workman said. “Students listen to her. She’s a vocal leader in the classroom.”

Mayberry would have loved to have her voice heard on the rink, as well, but all too often, her male teammates ignored or bullied her.

At first, she relished the challenge.

“It’s fun to compete with guys,” Mayberry said. “I play goalie, a high-pressure position, but I don’t have to worry about getting hit.”

Her enjoyment began to wane as she moved up through the ranks.

“I was the only girl on the team,” she said. “Goalies get a lot more heat than other positions. It’s a bad recipe when you’re the outsider.”

Mayberry said that her teammates only spoke to her when they were displeased. She persevered, but enduring the bullying wasn’t easy.

“It was really hard,” she said. “Eventually, I realized they are stupid and immature – that’s when I started to be more successful. I concentrated on my position and ignored them.”

That didn’t surprise Workman.

“If you ever tell her she can’t do something, that it’s outside her ability, she will rise to the occasion,” Workman said. “She will do it.”

The stress began to wear on Mayberry, and last year, she joined an all-girls team out of Boise.

“I miss the competition level with boys,” she said. “They shoot harder and skate faster.”

But the trade-off proved exhilarating. After years of being ignored, she said, “It was weird to be spoken to by the girls on my team!”

The lessons she learned about trusting herself and being her own cheering section still resonate.

“Don’t be afraid. Trust in the work you put in,” said Mayberry. “Don’t play to prove yourself to others. Play for yourself – it’s more fun!”

Her spirited self-confidence will be missed at NWC Homeschool.

“I’ll miss her heart. She’s such an authentic character,” Workman said.

Mayberry plans to attend Grand Canyon University and is looking forward to the college experience, but her career goal may seem incongruent with the rough and tumble sport she’s played for 10 years.

“I’m very girly,” she said. “I love doing hair and I’m interested in a career in cosmetology.”

Her teacher sees Mayberry rising to the top of whatever she pursues.

“I picture her leading something – working in the community,” said Workman. “Whatever it is, look out! She’s going to be great at what she does.”