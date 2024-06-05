Morgan Baker’s love for music transcends high school band

As a child, Morgan Baker dreamed of becoming a basketball player. However, he had a bone coalition in both feet in middle school, ending his basketball career.

This is when he discovered his love for music.

“He’s always been into music. Music is his passion,” said Baker’s mother, Janelle Baillie. “As he has gotten better throughout the years, he has become more focused and attentive to his music.

“We get a lot of free concerts at home. He developed this plan in the last two years, but I have always known he would be an entertainer in some capacity.”

Allison Vanlandingham, Baker’s counselor at Post Falls High School, described how he is the heart and soul of the Post Falls band with the endless energy he provides. He is the captain of the school’s improvisation team and is an essential component of the school’s choir and band. Baker even founded the school’s drum line during his junior year.

There is no adviser for the drum line, so the musicians have to practice on their own time and ask permission from administration to put on a halftime show.

The first drum line halftime show was put on at Post Falls’ homecoming football game in 2022. Baker has been training underclassmen to carry on the drum line tradition after he graduates in June.

Then, Baker plans to attend the University of Idaho to pursue a degree in music business.

He plans to join the marching band in college and “devote my life to music.”

Baker has always appreciated music, but did not realize it was his calling until after his foot surgeries.

“When I couldn’t play basketball anymore, I resorted to music and fell in love with it,” Baker said. “It’s the perfect way for people to express their emotions. There are so many different ways to express love for music because it is a diverse art form.”

Baker is proud to be a Post Falls Trojan.

“I really do believe Post Falls is the greatest school in the area because of the variety of opportunities the school offers,” Baker said. “During my sophomore year, I started getting out of my comfort zone, which was the best decision I ever made. Post Falls is a great safe space to try new things and feel welcome doing all of them.”

Baker’s innate passion for his school stands out in his role for a program called LINK, in which juniors and seniors sign up to mentor freshmen and help them adjust to high school. Baker has been a LINK leader for the past two years and mentors about 30 freshmen.

Baker was voted by his classmates to be homecoming king and is now a candidate for the prom court.

“He lives and breathes Post Falls High School. He is the epitome of a Post Falls Trojan,” Vanlandingham said. “I can not say enough positive things about him. I know he’s going to be successful because he’s just that type of go-getter person.

“He will be missed around the school.”