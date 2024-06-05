Rogers: Pauline and Tommyhawk Bob embrace their heritage

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Twins Pauline and Tommyhawk Bob may not look anything alike, but both have found cultural connection and a sense of purpose at Rogers High School.

Rogers’ alum Marty Whelshula, Native education support specialist, leads the school’s Native Youth Advisory, along with Levi Horn.

“It’s a new advisory,” Whelshula said. “We meet twice a week and provide cultural mentoring and activities.”

From drumming to making gourd rattles to a root-dig field trip, the advisory helps Native students celebrate their rich heritage.

“Rogers and North Central have the highest percentages of Native students,” Whelshula said. “There are 1,800 or more self-identified Native students in the district, representing 20-plus tribes.”

He’s enjoyed getting to know Pauline and Tommyhawk.

“They’re Coeur d’Alene tribal members,” he said. “You can’t miss him – he’s 6-8, and Pauline likes to boss him around.”

Tommyhawk overcame serious health issues to maintain his GPA and his commitment to his education.

He missed a considerable amount of school but persevered and stayed on track for graduation.

“He’s a gentle giant and a unique young man,” Whelshula said.

A perforated appendix sidelined the soft-spoken Tommyhawk, who also goes by T.J.

“I was in the hospital for three months of my junior year,” he said. “I went septic three times.”

He was a chess club member and played basketball for three years, but his health issues nixed his court time.

“That was hard.”

So was all the work he had to do to catch up, but he dug in and got it done.

“I like history,” Tommyhawk said.

He also enjoyed a human body systems class.

“The teacher made it fun,” he said.

After receiving acceptance letters from both Washington State University and Central Washington University, Tommyhawk is weighing his options.

“I want to be an anthropologist,” he said.

Pauline, who is 12 minutes older than her brother, plans to attend Spokane Falls Community College to study early childhood education.

“We will be the first to go to college in our family,” she said.

For the past two years, she’s worked at Spokane Falls Montessori.

“I love the Montessori method,” Pauline said. “I’ve seen how it makes kids more independent and able to speak for them.”

She loves working with preschoolers, and as a student with ADHD, seeing children learn in a supportive environment thrilled her.

“When I’m there, I can see what I’m doing is making a difference,” she said. “I found my calling.”

At Rogers, she excelled in math and English and especially enjoyed the culinary classes.

“I like baking and cooking, so that was fun!”

Both students appreciate the support the Native Youth Advisory has offered.

“It gives me a sense of community,” Tommyhawk said. “They get some of the references I say.”

His sister agreed.

“I got to smudge and drum. It’s given me a community of those similar to me and teachers who understand,” she said. “It fills me with joy.”

That’s exactly what Whelshula envisioned for Native students, and he sees a future filled with leadership opportunities for the twins.

“I can see them working with young people,” he said. “I always tell them, ‘I want to see you guys on council.’

“I’ve appreciated their honesty and curiosity.”