Three Springs: One small change made all the difference for Gage Nesheim

By Joe Everson For The Spokesman-Review

Sometimes, small changes in a student’s life turn out to be the biggest. That was certainly the case for Three Springs High School senior Gage Nesheim.

Gage was enrolled at Cheney High School for his freshman and sophomore years, but never felt completely comfortable.

“I just didn’t feel like Cheney was a great fit for me,” he said. “I don’t like being around a lot of people, and it was really crowded there.”

He finished his sophomore year at Cheney but had already begun talking with friends and family about Three Springs. A friend who had transferred to the alternative program suggested that he look at that option.

“I already had several friends at Three Springs,” Gage said, “so the transition was fine. At Cheney, I just stuck to myself, went to my classes and went home. I was doing OK, but when I looked at my transcript and saw my grades, I told myself that I needed to do more.

“I wanted to be the best me, and I didn’t feel like that was possible at Cheney. There wasn’t really a point to what I was doing, and I decided to take advantage of a different opportunity. It took a couple months for me to adjust to the school and start making new friends, but after that it was easy for me.”

The move from Cheney to Three Springs wasn’t the only change in Nesheim’s life. With his parents’ approval, he moved from their home after sophomore year and has lived since then with a friend’s family. He continues to enjoy good relationships with both his mother and father, he said.

Gage has blossomed at Three Springs, where he has taken charge of several community projects and is involved in yearbook production.

“Gage is a natural student leader who demonstrates those abilities throughout the school day and year,” said counselor Travis Weest. “He is a tough-love kind of friend who is always looking out for everyone’s best interest, and he challenges his friends to rise to their potential. He is kind and humble, and our community is stronger because of his contributions.”

About that tough-love approach?

“A lot of my friends don’t like doing their work,” Nesheim said, “and so I push them to do it. I don’t like to see people feel down about not passing, so I feel that if I can help I should. If I see anyone that needs help, I will always try to help as much as I can.”

He is unsure of his plans after he graduates. His family is urging him to go to college, he says, and he is interested in learning a trade. Regardless, he feels mostly prepared for whatever comes next. He knows that there are challenges ahead, but says he’s confident that he has developed the tools to be successful and has strong family support.