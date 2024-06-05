WIN Academy: Jaydan Gier is ready to take off

By Joe Everson For The Spokesman-Review For The Spokesman-Review

Wherever WIN Academy senior Jaydan Gier lands in the future, chances are that he flew to get there.

Eager to get started on a career path that will prepare him to be a bush pilot in Alaska, Gier completed two years of high school in eight months after he transferred to WIN from Cheney High School, where his grades were only so-so and he was feeling a lack of connection with his courses, teachers and other students.

According to its website, “WIN is a blended learning model that provides flexible courses for students, small classroom sizes, and continued 1-1 support with a teacher and school counselor.”

For Gier, that meant a fully online program, including all lessons and exams. He met once a week with his counselor and teacher, who assisted him with any issues or concerns. He also attended NEWTech Prep, a career and technical education partnership located in Spokane.

“The work at Cheney was monotonous for me,” Gier said, “and overall it wasn’t working. I was struggling in school, and my teachers, friends, and family all noticed it, and my counselor agreed that I needed something different. I wasn’t credit-deficient, but I wasn’t keeping up with my classes. About one quarter into my junior year, I realized that I wanted to start preparing for my future.

“I went into WIN intending to graduate early, so I hit the ground running as soon as I got there. I worked through my courses as fast as I could, and my teachers opened them up so that I could work ahead as far as I wanted to. It required me to be really organized, because there’s always a chance of falling behind. I set up my schedule to work two or three hours a day on school assignments. It was hard, but I was able to follow it.”

Gier took automotive technology at NEWTech, which he felt will move him toward his goal of becoming an airplane mechanic. He plans to move to Alaska after graduation, and hopes to secure a bush-pilot apprenticeship. It’s costly, he said, but his parents are supportive of his dream.

His interest in aviation, he said, started at 7 or 8 years old when he and his father would build small radio-controlled airplanes, and he knew then that he wanted a career as a pilot. His grandfather was stationed in Alaska during his Air Force deployment and told Gier stories about bush pilots.

As he got older, Gier began doing online research and recently traveled to Alaska, where he did a tour of airplane hangars and maintenance facilities. He hopes to take one more trip to make housing and school or apprenticeship arrangements. As a backup, he secured Automotive Service Excellence certification through NEWTech, and is qualified to work as an automotive technician.

His counselor at WIN, Elisabeth Roberts, said that she will miss Gier.

“I’m kind of bummed that he did two years of work this year and we won’t have him around,” she said.

“He is truly an exceptional student, and his positivity made other students feel welcomed, noticed and valued. He’s truly ready to move on.”